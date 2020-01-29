Kanye West talks about & # 39; N *** a & # 39; Light-skinned Drake in the new song & # 39; Wait for God & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb211e6b417256be2831b669ad34e64f711% %MINIFYHTMLb211e6b417256be2831b669ad34e64f712%

Kanye laughs at God's sense of humor and quotes his lyrics from & # 39; The College Dropout & # 39; 2004, while referring to the Canadian rapper as a & # 39; light skinned type with a beard & # 39 ;.

Kanye west came later Duck in a track of recent appearance supposedly titled "Wait for God". Kanye laughed at God for having "a good sense of humor" before referring to the residence of the Canadian rapper in his neighborhood of Calabasas.

"Wait for God" looked more like a spoken word than a rap song. "I was living my life, I spent my tour money at the biggest house in Hills," Kanye said. "However, it's fun. He's going to move rapper number 1 four blocks from the street to me. You're funny, God."

"I was going to Denny & # 39; s the other day," he continued. "I saw a tall, fair-skinned guy with a beard and shit. I said: & # 39; It looks like Drake right there & # 39; but he was, like, on a skateboard. I told him:" I know it won't be Drake on a skateboard. "I was like, & # 39; Man, I'm going to talk to him right now & # 39;. So I threw and turned the car."

He then quoted the lyrics of his own song "School Spirit" from the 2004 album "The College Dropout." He laughed, "I said that on my first album, I will make sure that light-skinned nerves never come back in style."

Kanye West and Drake had a fight in 2018 after working together and Drake confided to Kanye that he had a baby with a former porn star. Sophie Brussaux. Drake's old rival Pusha T He later exposed Drake's secret baby on the track "The Story of Adidon." Since Kanye was the producer and owner of Pusha's music label, Drake assumed that Kanye was making fun.

Pusha, however, insisted that it was not Kanye who leaked the information. He claimed that it was Drake's own friend and producer, Noah "40" Shebib, who was present when Kanye and Drake were working together in Wyoming.

Drake was also less than impressed when Kanye produced "Infrared," where Pusha rejected him for allegedly using ghost writers. He was also angry with Kanye for returning to his word by releasing "Lift Yourself" after previously giving him the rhythm.

Kanye responded in tweets. "I told you that I would not tell Pusha about your son," he wrote in a tweet and added in another, "I would never try to hurt you intentionally, brother. I didn't even hear any of the diss records that is not my MO never made a diss record." .