Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are spreading power couple vibes

Kandi Burruss shared a photo of an important event where she was present with her husband, Todd Tucker. She wore a beautiful blue dress, which totally highlighted the beauty of her best assets.

His signature massive neckline looked amazing, and Todd also maintained the most elegant look.

Kandi said about themselves that they are a powerful couple, and shared some photos on social networks, which left fans impressed.

‘Power couple vibrations …" @Tomasherold ", Kandi captioned his post, which includes more photos of the two.

Tiny Harris and Cynthia Bailey skipped the comments and were excited about the couple's eyes.

A follower laughed after seeing the second photo: "That second photo is the epitome of,quot; as long as I look good. "Todd looks like he saw a ghost 😩😂 everyone looks at bomb‼ ️" and someone else posted this: "Todd looks like he's fighting with F, someone in the second picture … still looks like fire & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Another follower said: "I love you all, but Todd's crazy eyes in the second photo have me weak," and another fan posted this: "Kandi is so pretty, I love the dress with a very special look❤️"

Someone else posted this: "" Todd looking like what you're looking at, friend all this right here … Kandi stretching his hand back, but Todd shook hands with Kandi Yams … in my Kenyan voice "and a follower wrote: & # 39; Very nice sharp couple! You'll always be on the point 🔥 '

One commenter said: "Ok, who was Todd preparing to curse or hit?" That 👀 !!! ’

Another fan laughs like there's no tomorrow after seeing the second photo: Cuando * When someone shouts DAMN KANDI YOU FINE with your husband right there ** Lmao Todd's face in the second photo ".

Ad

Just the other day, Kandi excited fans when he announced that he had sat down with Kenya Moore to talk about the RHOA series.



Post views:

0 0