Just a list of wild things happening in Riverdale right now

There are some episodes of Riverdale that they are so crazy that they almost make sense, and somehow others that are so simple that they are completely disconcerting.
It may sound like gibberish, but listen to us: when Riverdale He knows he is being completely ridiculous, ridiculousness is much easier to process. When things happen casually and we are supposed to accept them as normal, it makes us really feel as if we are losing our minds. Can you open a new secret underground bar and succeed in approximately 24 hours? Insurance! Do you hire a high school boy to tickle your camera for money? Absolutely!
This week's episode was ridiculous, but not if you ask one of the characters. It almost looked like a totally normal day or three in Riverdale, until you looked a little closer and started asking questions.
Here is a list of some of the wild things that happened this week.
– Betty was in a question program, and to help her, her mother somehow got all the questions and answers in advance. Betty states that he simply broke them and threw them in his dressing room, and they were obviously found later. Didn't you really think it was a silly idea to throw them in your dressing room in the contest? Why did he even get his own dressing when he was in a team of four?
Anyway, apparently Betty knew all the answers anyway, but she was suspended due to the trap. Thanks Alice!
– Veronica and Cheryl have teamed up to produce rum with maple syrup (last week we thought they were literally mixing rum with maple syrup, but it's actually part of the base recipe, rather than molasses). First, they turned the Bonne Nuit into a dance club and handed out photos of him, only to then be raided by Hiram and the police. Then, they kept the dance club as a front while the royal business moved to the old brothel of Cheryl's mother. All this was open and fully functional in a matter of days, even when Cheryl and Veronica took breaks to be on the Quiz Show team! So efficient!
– Cheryl keeps her mother hostage / under house arrest in the brothel, and she has to wear a mask to hide her identity, even though the mask looks a bit like her real face.
– Archie still trusts his uncle even though his mother warned him that this guy is bad news, and now he has caused a gap between construction workers. At least Archie is not hitting anyone! This is the most normal and also the most boring thing that is happening right now.
– Kevin, who has barely been seen in weeks, came across a quote from "Grind & # 39; Em,quot; who immediately invited him to his hotel room and offered him the opportunity to tickle his camera for money. He then recruited Fangs to join him in these tickling videos. We repeat: the first time We see Kevin doing something almost all season, a strange man pays him to tickle him on the camera. This is clearly going to go wrong because, otherwise, why would it be a story in this program?
Jughead stole Betty's life story as the plot of her first Baxter Brothers book, and it is understandable that she is angry about this. She should be upset with everyone around her, honestly. Her mother ruined her appearance on Quiz Show and now her boyfriend is publishing her serial killer story without asking her first, and apparently, the fear that that story will come to light is the reason she didn't get into Yale. , which is something else.
– Jughead is so angry at Brett that he has challenged him. Stonewall secret society members and regular high school students participate when they get mad at each other: a duel! Are you sure guys? Because we are not so sure about that.
– In four weeks, after Jughead's apparent death (sure), Betty is not sure she can continue, but Archie is there to put her hand on hers and promise they will get over it together.
Next week's episode apparently involves a lot of hits and we are very excited to return to that. Is it bad that we can't wait for spring break to arrive?
Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in The CW.