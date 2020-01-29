Jurgen Klopp praises the achievements of his Liverpool team after the 2-0 victory at West Ham | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf4f072ab6012357bab0d775845a6d98411% %MINIFYHTMLf4f072ab6012357bab0d775845a6d98412%





Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool were deserved winners against West Ham, but says they could have played better in the 2-0 victory at the London stadium.

Jurgen Klopp joked that he would trust his Liverpool players with his children after his team was 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory at West Ham.

Despite the dominant possession at the London Stadium, the fugitive league leaders were not at their best, but they still had enough in their locker to fire their hosts threatened with descent.

West Ham had good opportunities throughout the contest, but Klopp insists that most of them come from Liverpool's individual mistakes, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold firing the ball against his own post in the second half.

"It was not a brilliant performance, against a team that is obviously insecure at the moment, but it makes us really difficult," he said.

"These guys would give my children to take care of them. I trust them 100%, but in these situations they still make these ridiculous mistakes. It has nothing to do with motivation. It just stays focused when you're constantly in charge. That It is very difficult.

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory at West Ham in the Premier League

"A very important element in football is to counteract the counterattack, but for that the other team needs to have counters and recover the ball and use the space."

"We started practically every attack with a ball from the center half against nine or 10 or 11,quot;.

"I wish we had done better, but I take it as if it were because if it were easy to win this amount of games and this amount of points that other teams would have done. It's really incredibly difficult."

Divock Origi falls into the box under the challenge of Issa Diop

"We played a super game against United, Leicester's super game. Today was a game. We still had to win it and we did it."

Jordan Henderson celebrates with Mohamed Salah at the London Stadium

"The difficulty was to get the rhythm, keep the pace and stay focused. I think we gave them their greatest opportunities."

West Ham welcomes Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League; Start at 3pm. Liverpool faces Southampton in Anfield at the same time.