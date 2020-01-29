Julianne Hough publishes a cryptic message amid marital speculation

ALI BUCK
A picture is worth a thousand words, but what about an Instagram story?
It's no secret that pop culture fans have been following Julianne Hough Y Brooks LaichThe close relationship after reports of marital struggles arose between the two.
While the couple is not addressing any of the speculations in front, a new publication on social networks has some fans up.
On Wednesday morning, Julianne took Instagram Stories and shared an appointment with Heidi Priebe About love and relationships.
"To love someone in the long term is to attend thousands of funerals of the people they used to be. People are too tired to be longer. People who no longer recognize within them. The people they grew up from, the people where they never ended up growing, "the quote said. "We want the people we love to recover their spark when it goes out; to find each other quickly when they get lost."
The message continued: "But it is not our job to hold anyone responsible for the people they used to be. It is our job to travel with them between each version to honor what emerges along the way. Sometimes it will be even more luminescent flame. Sometimes it will be a blink that will disappear and temporarily flood the room with perfect and necessary darkness. "
The publication comes as Julianne and Brooks continue to face each other with the ongoing rumors. At the same time, multiple sources have told E! News that it is too early to predict the future.
"Julianne and Brooks care a lot about each other," a source shared. "They are navigating the ups and downs of this relationship together. They prefer to deal with any problem in private because they share many friends and family and do not want to involve them in the challenges of their relationship."
And while Julianne has her hands full while participating in Oprah WinfreyOn the Live Your Best Life tour, Brooks is working hard on his iHeartRadio podcast titled How men think. It is also focusing on its adjective of the year called unlimited.
"A friend asked me what is his adjective for the year? What will he mean during the year? I was an athlete all my life and I almost identified myself as an athlete and within that, there are restrictions, chains and ties and you're locked in. I'm really anxious, in my life, to withdraw from sports and let it go, "Brooks told E! News at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. "I never said that word. I never said‘ I leave. " I saw myself only as an athlete. I started singing in the church the other day. That is something I would never have done just being an athlete the way I saw an athlete. I want to free myself from the identities that people have placed in me or have placed me or been conditioned or cultivated in me and simply embark on a journey of discovery of who I am as a human and who I want to be. "
