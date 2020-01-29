Julianne Hough publishes a cryptic message amid marital speculation

A picture is worth a thousand words, but what about an Instagram story?

It's no secret that pop culture fans have been following Julianne Hough Y Brooks LaichThe close relationship after reports of marital struggles arose between the two.

While the couple is not addressing any of the speculations in front, a new publication on social networks has some fans up.

On Wednesday morning, Julianne took Instagram Stories and shared an appointment with Heidi Priebe About love and relationships.

"To love someone in the long term is to attend thousands of funerals of the people they used to be. People are too tired to be longer. People who no longer recognize within them. The people they grew up from, the people where they never ended up growing, "the quote said. "We want the people we love to recover their spark when it goes out; to find each other quickly when they get lost."