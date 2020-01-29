Jordan Sinnott: Two men accused of involuntary manslaughter for the death of the player | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML683681f353d99184ec7fc5bbe4fbcbe511% %MINIFYHTML683681f353d99184ec7fc5bbe4fbcbe512%





Jordan Sinnott died Friday after an attack in downtown Retford

Two men have been accused of involuntary manslaughter, assault and common assault after the death of the non-league soccer player Jordan Sinnott.

Matlock Town midfielder Sinnott died in the hospital on Saturday after suffering a skull fracture in an assault in downtown Retford at about 2 a.m.

Nottinghamshire police said Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, both of Retford, had also been charged with assault and common assault.

A third man, Sean Nicholson, 21, of Beechways, Retford, has been charged with fighting.

The three men must appear at the Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Officers were called to help ambulance teams trying to treat Mr. Sinnott 25 years after he was found unconscious at the city's Market Place.

Chief Detective Inspector Rob Routledge, who directs the investigation, said: "I would like to thank the public again for their response to our appeals and I continue to encourage anyone who has seen something on Saturday night to come forward.

"Even the smallest detail could be vital to our investigation, so tell us if you know anything about what happened."

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call the police at 101, contact the officers online or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.