Jordan Sinnott: players and clubs donate shirts in tribute to the player who does not belong to the league | Soccer news

Jordan Sinnott died Saturday after being attacked during a night out

Players and clubs have paid tribute to the late Jordan Sinnott by donating shirts with his name and number on the back for charity.

Jordan, a player who does not belong to the league for Matlock Town, died Saturday after being attacked during a night out. Police detain three 21-year-old men on suspicion of murder.

The 25-year-old began his career at Huddersfield and also played for Halifax and Alfreton, before moving to Matlock last summer.

Jordan's brother, Tom, had explained on social media that his family was looking for tops with & # 39; Sinnott 25 & # 39; on the back to be donated.

The shirts will be displayed at Sinnott's funeral before being donated to Sport Relief in an attempt to help raise money for disadvantaged children.

There has been a great response with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, one of the many players and clubs that have put a shirt on the post.

Twitter account Shirts for Jordan He has retweeted all donation publications since the appeal was made on Monday.

Tom Sinnott said: "It's overwhelming. It just means a lot to me to know that Jord, even after his death, continues to make people happy, even if I didn't know them. Of all, he was the best person I ever knew." .