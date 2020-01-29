Jon Rahm does not change his mind in the Phoenix Open while trying to dethrone Brooks Koepka as world number 1 | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLb2b52ba7c8af1611f58f193ae4eeffb511% %MINIFYHTMLb2b52ba7c8af1611f58f193ae4eeffb512%





Jon Rahm could go to world number 1 with a victory in Phoenix

Jon Rahm insists that the possibility of becoming world number 1 for the first time will not affect his mindset at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week.

The victory at TPC Scottsdale could see Rahm jump over Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka to the top of the world rankings, an achievement that would make him the second Spaniard to be the number 1 in the world after the late Great Ballesteros.

Rahm has been one of the most consistent players in the world since June.

Rahm has been a model of consistency since the middle of last year, picking up three victories in the European Circuit and recording nine results in the top 10 worldwide since his last 15 starts in a remarkable career that has taken him from 11th place to third World classifications.

The 25-year-old admitted that he was surprised to learn that he could emulate Ballesteros with a victory this week, although Koepka would keep his place at the summit with a result in the top four at the Saudi Arabia International.

"I had no idea," Rahm said. "I've been playing golf very, very well since the US Open, I just lost a cut, and during most of the tournaments I played, I had the chance to win or finish the top 10. It has been a Very good section of golf.

"Being number 1 in the world, it is a consequence of good golf, so I have to take care of business this week and it won't change my mindset."

Rahm remains focused on handwork at TPC Scottsdale

"Obviously, it is a goal in the mind of each player to be number 1 in the world, and it is a goal of mine at some point, but I still have things to do, take care every day and make the right putts and hit the right shots to that really happens. So I'm going to focus on what I have to do here.

"This is such a fun event that I really want to win, so I'm trying to focus more on that. But if I had to do both, it would be really special. You really can't choose where you do it but yes, it would be a unique experience to share it here and know that I have a week off to celebrate after Sunday.

"But I have to stay focused and keep hitting the ball well and do the putts and, hopefully, hold the trophy and come back here on Sunday and you can ask me how it feels again."