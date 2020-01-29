Joel Embiid honors Kobe Bryant and leads the Philadelphia 76ers to victory on his return from injury | NBA News

Joel Embiid got No. 24 on Kobe Bryant when he returned from a nine-game absence to score 24 points and lead the Philadelphia 76ers to beat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night NBA results Golden State Warriors 104-115 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 109-101 Miami Heat

New Orleans Pelicans 125-111 Cleveland Cavaliers

Washington Wizards 131-151 Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns 133-104 Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets 96-104 Memphis Grizzlies

Atlanta Hawks 114-130 Toronto Raptors

New York Knicks 92-97 Charlotte Hornets

LA Clippers P-P Los Angeles Lakers

Joel Embiid returned from an absence of nine games to score 24 points and get 10 rebounds by leading host Philadelphia 76ers beyond the Golden State Warriors, 115-104, Tuesday night.

Embiid had come out with a dislocated ring finger on his left hand and came out with number 24 in memory of Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Embiid received permission from Bobby Jones, who previously used No. 24 for Philly and the team removed his shirt.

Raul Neto scored 19 points, Ben Simmons added 17, Tobias Harris contributed 14 and Al Horford had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The Sixers improved to 22-2 at home.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell set the pace of the Warriors with 28 points, while Glenn Robinson III added 20 and Marquese Chriss had 15. Alec Burks scored 12 points and Draymond Green had nine points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. The Warriors have lost 14 of their last 15.

Philadelphia opened the last quarter aggressively with seven quick points and advanced 93-82. After an empty possession of the Warriors, Embiid converted a jumper from the corner and Eric Paschall fouled him, but missed the free throw to get a 13-point lead.

Russell returned with a trey to cut the lead to 95-85, although he missed a free throw for a possible four-point play and there was no way back to Golden State

Gordon Hayward of Boston scored 29 points, which led the visiting Celtics to a 109-101 victory over the Miami Heat.

Leading 80-76 after three quarters, the Celtics quickly doubled their advantage by working on the offensive tables and obtaining multiple scoring opportunities. They built an 11-point lead over Marcus Smart's triple with 7:39 to play and had an answer every time Miami approached a single digit.

Boston shot 47 percent from the field and was 13 of 36 from behind the three-point arc.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, Kemba Walker had 16, Smart scored 11 and Daniel Theis recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds. Goran Dragic led Miami with 23 points, Jimmy Butler had 20 and Bam Adebayo contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat, who are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Image:

Gordon Hayward clashes the five with his teammates during the Boston victory in Miami



Miami shot only 9 of 37 (24.3 percent) from behind the three-point line and lost only for the third time in 24 home games. The home team also had its streak of 14 consecutive home wins against the Eastern Conference teams coming to an end.

The Celtics used long-distance shots to lead from the beginning against the defense of the Miami area, and the Boston man-to-man approach at the other end of the court kept the Heat cold.

Jrue Holiday scored 28 points and Brandon Ingram added 24 when the New Orleans Pelicans visitors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-111.

Holiday added eight assists, four blocks and three steals when the Pelicans won for the seventh time in their last nine games as visitors. JJ Redick scored 15 and rookie Zion Williamson had 14 points and dropped a rebound below his second consecutive double-double while playing a maximum of the 30-minute season. Nicolo Melli left the bench to score 11 for the Pelicans.

Collin Sexton scored 24 points, Kevin Porter Jr added 21, Larry Nance Jr had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Kevin Love scored 12 for Cleveland.

Image:

Zion Williamson attacks the basket against the Cavaliers



The Cavaliers lost their eighth straight game at home, and arrived one night after finishing a seven-game losing streak with a 115-100 victory in Detroit. They have lost 13 of their last 16 games and have lost their last four home games by an average of 14.5 points.

Ingram's basket and Holiday's triple gave New Orleans a 85-71 lead early in the third quarter. A three-point play by Ingram took the lead to mid-period. The advantage grew to 22 points twice before Cleveland scored 12 consecutive points.

Nance made four straight baskets to help Cleveland get inside 108-100 before Melli made two triples and Redick made a 17-foot jump to help give New Orleans a 18-point lead with 4:57 remaining.

Khris Middleton scored 51 points in his career, his team recorded a franchise record of 88 points in the first half and the Milwaukee Bucks resisted an increase in the second half to beat Washington Wizards visitors 151-131.

Despite playing without reigning, the Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the contest to rest a pain in his right shoulder, Milwaukee reached 42 points in the first quarter.

The victory was the ninth straight of the Bucks, and Milwaukee improved the best record in the NBA to 41-6. Washington fell for the sixth time in eight games.

The Bucks entered the confrontation with the NBA's highest-scoring offensive, and set the tone early against a Washington defense that ranks last in the league at allowed points.

Image:

Khris Middleton celebrates after scoring 51 career points



The 88 points outperformed the previous Milwaukee season's 76-point first half set just 12 days ago in a 128-123 loss by the Boston Celtics, and set a league record dating back to the Houston 90s on November 16, 2017. Milwaukee's 151 total points were the peak of the season and fell just seven points below the franchise's regulatory record.

Eric Bledsoe complemented the Middleton score explosion with 34 points and 10 assists. Donte DiVincenzo and Robin Lopez scored 16 and 10 points, respectively, from the bench. Middleton also had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Bradley Beal scored 47 points to set the pace for the Wizards. Behind the highest count of the Beal season, Washington cleared the gap over the course of the second quarter and the third and fourth.

A three-point play by Thomas Bryant, who finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, led Washington to seven points midway through the last quarter.

Milwaukee held Washington in the final stretch, pushing the lead back to 18 points in the last two minutes in the three consecutive points of DiVincenzo.

Devin Booker scored 32 points and Deandre Ayton added 31 when the Phoenix Suns had a good start and then used a great third quarter to finish a victory on Highway 133-104 over the Dallas Mavericks.

Kelly Oubre Jr scored 19 points and Mikal Bridges added 13 when the Suns won their fourth away game in their last five attempts primarily due to a third quarter of 48 points.

Luka Doncic scored 21 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the third time in their last five games and lost their second consecutive home game. Willie Cauley-Stein scored four points in 12 minutes in his debut with the Mavericks. It was acquired from the Golden State Warriors in an exchange on Saturday as an internal presence after Dwight Powell was lost for the season on January 21 due to an Achilles injury.

Image:

Devin Booker launches a dump home against Dallas



Phoenix used a 12-2 run in the first quarter to take a 22-9 lead and opened a 32-19 lead after a period. The Mavericks reduced the deficit to 60-55 at halftime, with Doncic scoring 14 points in half, and they seemed to have the Suns within reach. But the Suns erupted for their 48 points in the third quarter to push the game away.

The 48 points were the most Suns in a single quarter since 1990. It was also the highest number of points the Mavericks allowed in a quarter in franchise history. Booker had 20 points in the third quarter in 7 of 9 shots from the field and 2 of 2 from a range of three points.

Phoenix extended the lead to 39 points in the last quarter.

Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Dillon Brooks scored 24 points when host Memphis Grizzlies beat the Denver Nuggets 104-96.

Ja Morant scored 14 points, Brandon Clarke had 12 and Jaren Jackson Jr finished with 10 points and seven blocked shots for the Grizzlies, who never lost and won 10 of 13 games in January. Memphis also finished a four-game skid against the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 21 and Gary Harris had 10 points for the short distance player Denver.

The Grizzlies opened a 13-point lead in the first quarter after a slow start for both teams. Memphis closed the first in a 15-5 race to move forward 31-18. The Nuggets reached 39-34 with 8:01 remaining in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies pushed the lead to 13 at the break.

Image:

Ja Morant dribbles in Memphis victory over Denver



Memphis quickly extended the lead to a game of 19 at the beginning of the third quarter in a bucket at Brooks. Denver was able to approach 13 on a couple of occasions, but not closer in the period, and was left 82-66 entering the room.

Jackson hit a triple to open the final period, and it was 91-72 after Morant stayed with 9:18 before Denver made a small run to re-enter and get into 91-80, as close as They had been since the first half.

Valanciunas finished the race with a float in the lane and then split a pair of free throws. The Nuggets gave one last push but eventually ran out of time.

Serge Ibaka had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Pascal Siakam added 24 points and nine rebounds when the Toronto Raptors defeated the Atlanta Hawks visitors 130-114. The Raptors have won the best eight consecutive games of the season.

Kyle Lowry had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists to become Toronto's absolute leader in assists with 3,772, beating José Calderón (3,770). Fred VanVleet added 19 points for the Raptors, Terence Davis scored 15 points and Marc Gasol had 10 points before leaving in the third quarter due to hamstring strain.

John Collins had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta. Trae Young added 18 points and 13 assists, Cam Reddish had 18 points and De & # 39; Andre Hunter contributed 15 points. Former Raptor Vince Carter, who received a video tribute and a great ovation, scored 10 points.

The Raptors were ahead by 18 points with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter after two consecutive Siakam takedowns. Young recovered six points in a row, narrowing the gap to 10 with 2:36 remaining. Toronto led 97-83 after three quarters and then scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter to open a 28-point lead.

A video tribute prior to the game and 24 seconds of silence honored Kobe Bryant, who died with his daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Terry Rozier scored 30 points when the Charlotte Hornets broke an losing streak of eight games by defeating the New York Knicks 97-92. The Hornets used a 10-0 run that ended early last quarter to jump and take control of the game.

Miles Bridges added 15 points, Malik Monk contributed 13 points, Willy Hernangomez had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Cody Zeller provided 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets.

Julius Randle increased 24 points and Marcus Morris Sr scored 23 for the Knicks. Elfrid Payton added 10 points and eight assists.

The Knicks, who have lost three of their last four games, scored only 29 points in the first 22 minutes of the second half.

Image:

Terry Rozier prepares to approve Charlotte's victory over New York



Rozier, who also made 10 rebounds, made eight consecutive free throw attempts in the last 41 seconds to help seal the result.

Charlotte's guard Devonte & # 39; Graham, who had a pre-game illness, registered just under 35 minutes, but was 1 of 8 from the field and was limited to five points, including one of two free throws with 21 seconds to play.

The Hornets won despite shooting 8 of 32 in triples. Charlotte beat the Knicks 21-7 in free throws.

It was the first game for Charlotte since returning from Friday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris.

