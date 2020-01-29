Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin have an honest conversation about marriage, and it seems that Chrissy is no longer interested

%MINIFYHTML8fc1166897adf3ff3c7b467bccc1e74911% %MINIFYHTML8fc1166897adf3ff3c7b467bccc1e74912%

Whew Chile, the back-tracking. If you have been a fan of "Love & Hip Hop,quot; for a long time, then you certainly remember that Chrissy Lampkin pressed her boyfriend Jim Jones several times to marry her, even getting to propose marriage in 2011. Well, according to In the episode Most recent in the series, it seems she has changed her mind about tying the knot.

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin have been together almost two decades at this time without getting married and watching most of their friends jump the broom. Since they have returned to the "Love and Hip Hop,quot; of VH1 for the first time in several years, the two are letting viewers see what has been going on in their lives lately.

One thing that won't happen is marriage, at least according to Chrissy. In the last episode of the show, Jim decides to prepare dinner for Chrissy for the first time in the 16 years they have been together. While they enjoy the meal, Jim raises the possibility of getting married and seemed really surprised when Chrissy said he was no longer interested.

She elaborated her feelings, telling Jim this:

“From the beginning, people have always had something to say about our relationship. In part it is my fault because I proposed it to you. After that proposal, we didn't get married because we weren't ready and you applied for marriage after that and I wasn't ready. We're still together We have a crazy bond, nobody can break it. We have been together, what? A million years? And if marriage never happens, I don't feel anything anymore because marriage doesn't complete us. "

However, Jim had a different opinion and told Chrissy:

“But I do want to get married. I think every woman who is in love or has a strong relationship deserves to have it. "

Apparently, that wasn't enough to convince her and she kept saying:

"I don't feel that way, and I know that sounds crazy. At first, I thought that was the end, everything. I thought it was a natural progression. But at this point, what will change that for us? I just want you to know I'm with you, if it's not broken, don't fix it, I know people who get married and then get divorced in a year, they cancel it in six months, we're fine as we are, I just think that a marriage will put extra pressure, and not anymore I want to put those kinds of demands in our relationship, so right now we are not on the same page about marriage, and that's fine. Shit, we haven't been on the same page about that ever. "

Naturally, many on social media were not buying Chrissy's reasoning for not wanting to marry Jim.

Roommates, what do you think about this?