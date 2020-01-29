Jessica Simpson reveals that confronting her abuser, the daughter of a family friend, was part of the healing process

Jessica Simpson has become very sincere in recent months regarding her personal challenges and difficulties of the past, including her addiction and her experiences with sexual abuse.

Page Six states that the singer and songwriter recently explained that confronting her accuser was one of the main ways she helped herself in the healing process. In his new memory, Open Book, Simpson spoke honestly about the daughter's abuse of a family friend between the ages of 6 and 12.

Jessia says she started where she "would tickle,quot; her back and then things would go into "awkward,quot; territory. During a conversation with People, the 39-year-old woman said she had to face her abuser head on.

In her book, Jessica also explained what it was like to be addicted to alcohol and pills, which almost ended her life prematurely. Much of that had to do with his trauma as a result of the abuse, the star explained.

Near the end of 2017, Jessica finally became sober after touching "background,quot;, as she described it. These days, Jessica is the mother of three children with her man, Eric Simpson.

During a recent appearance in the Today Earlier in the week, Jessica spoke with one of the hosts, Hoda Kotb, and explained how she initially did not want to tell her mother and father. According to the Dukes of Hazzard alum, his father was a preacher and was taught to be a virgin until marriage.

Consequently, she never wanted to reveal what was happening behind the scenes because she didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings. According to the singer and songwriter, "they ignored him with her words," but finally they took the right steps and she never "had to make sleepovers anymore."

Simpson fans know that she was recently involved in an online dispute with fellow actress Natalie Portman, who criticized the beginning of her career. Natalie suggested that Simpson had facilitated a culture in which young women were objectified by men.

Later, it was reported that Jessica Simpson "really appreciated,quot; Portman's apology for criticizing her past.



