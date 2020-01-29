Jessica Simpson describes the "painful" confrontation with the child molester as "shocking"

%MINIFYHTMLb36cee8d1ec479a083b739eec4e6850411% %MINIFYHTMLb36cee8d1ec479a083b739eec4e6850412%

The singer of & # 39; Irresistible & # 39; It is made public with the revelation that she was sexually abused by the daughter of a family friend between 6 and 12 years old in a new memory entitled & # 39; Open Book & # 39 ;.

Jessica Simpson He forced himself to endure an "extremely painful" confrontation with his child abuser in order to heal from the trauma.

The creator of successes "Irresistible" makes public her secret past as a victim of sexual abuse in her new memory, "Open Book", revealing that she was sexually abused by the daughter of a family friend during the sleepovers between six and twelve years.

Her struggle to process the trauma eventually contributed to Simpson's downward spiral of substance abuse, which the mother of three only managed to conquer in late 2017, when she sought therapy to help her through difficult times.

And to help her on her healing journey, the 39-year-old woman had to face her attacker, who had also been mistreated as a child.

"I needed to face my abuser," he tells People.com. "It was extremely painful and still is. It is still shocking. That little girl in me who wanted to do the right thing, not knowing how to defend herself and not knowing how to stop it."

"I felt that much of what I am, the character of who I am, was built through the trials and pain of abuse. I allowed it to happen, so I felt that I was both the abuser and the abused." So I was very embarrassing during that time, from six to 12 years. "

Simpson recalls that he finally gathered the courage to tell his parents, Baptist Youth Minister Joe and Tina Simpson, about intimate incidents.

"She was the daughter of a preacher," he shares in the United States breakfast program.Today"." They taught me to be a virgin until I got married, so I never wanted to share these sexual things that were happening because I didn't want to hurt anyone. "

After giving the news to his mother and father, the problem was effectively ignored by his family, although his parents made sure that his daughter was never abused again.

"They did the best they could," Simpson says about how they dealt with the explosive news. "It's a very heavy thing to know about his son … I'm sure they ignored him with his words, but they took action and I never had to make sleepovers again. I never had to go back."

<br />

"Open Book", in which the singer turned fashion mogul also addresses her failed marriage with Nick Lachey and struggles to deal with life in the spotlight as a teenager, will be released next week, February 4.