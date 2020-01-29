Jerry West reveals that Kobe Bryant made a & # 39; commitment & # 39; to leave the Lakers for Clippers

Jerry West revealed that Kobe Bryant had engaged with the Clippers during his NBA career with the Lakers.

Appearing on "NBA on TNT," West, the former general manager, coach and Lakers player, said Bryant had pledged to move to the Clippers.

"I remember when I was going to leave the Lakers and I never mentioned this to anyone," West said. "I was going to sign with the Clippers, with whom I am now involved as a consultant. And I said: & # 39; Kobe, under no circumstances can you do this & # 39; and I was angry with all the Lakers, the owner, all the others. I told him: & # 39; Kobe, you can't go play with the Clippers, you can't play for that owner (Donald Sterling), period & # 39; ".

In 2014, TMZ released the audio of the then Clippers owner, Donald Sterling, of a 2013 conversation he had with his lover, V. Stiviano. The audio recording caught Sterling making racist comments, and eventually led him to be expelled from the NBA for life.

"We had two conversations about it and he was supposedly committed to the Clippers," said West. "We talked about many things, since he was only looking for information. His parents were with him for a while and, honestly, I felt like his father for two years. I don't know if I can get over this."

Despite some frustrations with the franchise, Bryant never left the Lakers. He played for the 1996-2006 franchise.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, died Sunday in a helicopter accident.