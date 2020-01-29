Jarrell & # 39; Big Baby & # 39; Miller signs with Top Rank and plans a return & # 39; serious & # 39; by 2020 | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLefb158a97438b5a6fc0e61770263b68b11% %MINIFYHTMLefb158a97438b5a6fc0e61770263b68b12%





Jarrell Miller plans a return in 2020

Jarrell & # 39; Big Baby & # 39; Miller has signed with the Top Rank promotion company and again points to a fight for the world heavyweight title.

Miller was scheduled to challenge Anthony Joshua last year, but failed a drug test, and his replacement Andy Ruiz Jr caused a great shock before giving up the belts last month.

"Jarrell Miller is serious about his return, doing things the right way and becoming a heavyweight world champion," said Top Rank President Bob Arum. "He is one of the most unique and exciting characters in boxing, but the most important thing is that he can fight."

Undefeated Miller said: "A minor setback for an important return. I come for everything and everyone.

"No one is safe. Say hello to the bad guy."

"Everyone wants to portray the superhero. We don't live in a sunny world. I will never be the superhero. In my world, most of the time, the villain wins."

Miller is co-promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions and Salita Promotions.

He hasn't fought since he retired from facing Joshua, when he lost his license to box in New York, but now he plans to have an impact in the next year.