Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib: Jake Paul pushes AnEsonGib in Miami's weigh-in for the YouTubers fight | Boxing News

Jake Paul and AnEsonGib came face to face in their weigh-in in Miami

An angry Jake Paul pushed AnEsonGib as the couple intervened for their fight on YouTube in Miami.

The couple faced each other at the ceremony, in which Paul weighed 13st 7bs and AnEsonGib tipped the balance at 13st 4lbs.

Then, Paul pushed AnEsonGib before being held by the members of his support team and launching several battle cries in the direction of his opponent.

The sensations of social networks will resolve their heated dispute in a Florida bill in the early hours of Friday morning, live in Sky Sportsand they will rekindle their war of words at the press conference on Tuesday.

Reputations are at stake as professional boxing debutants share the ring, but Gib has insisted he is enjoying an ardent confrontation in front of a large audience of fans.

"I think the madness is embedded in my DNA," Gib said. Sky sports.

"For him, when it comes to pushing, he likes to have control in every situation of his life. This is a kind of situation in which he has no control. He has no control over his opponent, he won't have control of the fight. , so I think that kind of pressure will eat him a little. "

