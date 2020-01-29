Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib: how to watch the YouTubers fight on Xbox, PS4, Apple TV and more

%MINIFYHTML42839da34bd6be60271472fccb93f76711% %MINIFYHTML42839da34bd6be60271472fccb93f76712%

Jake Paul and AnEsonGib are ready to make their professional boxing debut in DAZN as part of Miami Fight Night.

The event takes place on January 30, the Thursday before the Super Bowl, and is full of exciting fights. There will be three championship bouts along with Paul's fight against Gib, all in Miami at Meridan in Island Gardens. The place was built specifically for events around the great football game.

Paul and Gib will be fighting six rounds with 10-ounce gloves and no helmet. Although this is their first professional fight, the two YouTube stars fought on the first card for KSI vs. Logan Paul, although they didn't fight each other.

Jake Paul made reference to his brother's loss to KSI in his second fight last November, saying that his fight against Gib is part of the process to avenge that result.

"Gib is a doormat for me," Paul said at a press conference for this fight. "It's just something I'm cleaning my shoes, on the way to avenge my brother. My brother lost by a two-point deduction, it was a controversial victory for KSI. But KSI got the victory, and all respect towards him – But I am a different fighter and I have a different mentality. And after beating Gib, KSI is going to smoke. KSI has already said that he is depressed, so for me this is where everything goes naturally. I will be here again in a couple of months after this fool is knocked out. "

The fight between Jake Paul and Gib will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN, and if you're a new subscriber, we'll explain how many ways you can watch the fight.

How to watch Jake Paul's fight against AnEsonGib in DAZN

The fight between Jake Paul and AnEsonGib is available by downloading the DAZN application and subscribing for a subscription. There are two subscription services for which you can sign up: monthly ($ 19.99) or one year ($ 99.99). (In Canada, the monthly price is $ 20 CAD and the annual price is $ 150 CAD).

Below are the devices on which DAZN is available.

Mobile devices TV and streaming devices Game consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 3 Android phones, tables Amazon Fire TV Stick Playstation 4, Pro Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One, One S .. Apple TV XBox One X .. Google Chromecast .. .. LG Smart TV, Smartcast .. .. Panasonic Smart TV .. .. Samsung Smart TV .. .. Sony Smart TV ..

Comcast customers can subscribe to DAZN on Xfinity Flex or X1.

How to watch DAZN on Xbox

You must first connect your Xbox to the Internet and sign up for an Xbox account. Once you've done that, open the Store and navigate to the search bar and enter "DAZN,quot;. Select the DAZN application from the search results and start downloading.

Before registering, be sure to check the available updates for the application in the "Manage your application,quot; menu in the official DAZN application. Then enter your personal data, click on "Continue,quot; and then enter your preferred payment method and information to start transmitting in DAZN.

How to watch DAZN on PS4

After connecting your console to the Internet and registering for a PlayStation Network account, you must start the "PSN Store,quot; from the start menu. Enter "DAZN,quot; in the search bar and select the official DAZN application from the search results to start the download.

Once installed, check if the application is up to date by navigating to the application, pressing the "Option,quot; button on your PlayStation controller and selecting "Check for updates."

With the updated application, you can now start it. Enter the requested information and payment information and select "Start Subscription,quot; to start transmitting.

How to watch DAZN on Roku

Once you have configured your Roku, access the Roku Channel Store to add new channels. Enter "DAZN,quot; in the search box and then select the DAZN icon from the results to install the application. You must register in DAZN from your desktop or mobile device to access the content from your Roku device. Once you have registered, you can log in to your Roku using your account information.

How to watch DAZN on Apple TV

To install the DAZN application on your Apple TV, you must access the App Store. Once there, search for "DAZN,quot; in the search bar and select the search results icon to start the download. After installation, you can subscribe to DAZN directly from the application on your Apple TV. Launch the application and select the "Register,quot; button to join DAZN.

How to watch DAZN on Google Chromecast

After setting up your Chromecast, make sure you are using the same Wi-Fi connection as your Chromecast and the latest version of the DAZN application. Launch the DAZN application from your smartphone or tablet and tap the Chromecast symbol. Then select your Chromecast and choose the video you want to stream.

Can't find your device? Click here for a complete list of instructions to download the DAZN application.