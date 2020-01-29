Israeli High Minister pressures to extend sovereignty to the West Bank | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News

%MINIFYHTMLd8c3a2d3649e847898f37039ab227c7511% %MINIFYHTMLd8c3a2d3649e847898f37039ab227c7512%

A prominent government hawk has asked Israel to establish the sovereignty of nearly a third of the occupied West Bank, hours after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced a peace plan in the Middle East that, according to the Palestinians, It was equivalent to apartheid.

With Prime minister benjamin Netanyahu remains outside Israel after attending the presentation of the plan in Washington, Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett described his hardline interpretation of what the White House had offered Israel on Wednesday.

"Last night, history knocked on the door of our house and gave us the unique opportunity to apply Israeli law in all the settlements in Samaria, Judea, the Jordan Valley and the north of the Dead Sea," Bennett said, using the names Hebrews for the areas in the West Bank occupied by Israel

The statements of Bennett, a coalition partner in the right-wing government of Netanyahu, led the Palestinians to say that Trump's plan had given "green light,quot; to Israel to formally annex its West Bank settlements, which it has occupied since the War of the Six Days of 1967..

Trump's plan foresees a two-state solution with Israel and a future Palestinian state that live together, but with strict conditions in which the Palestinians have resolved.

He proposed a four-year schedule for the creation of a Palestinian state, with the Palestinians first having to agree to stop the attacks of the Hamas group that controls the besieged enclave of the Gaza Strip.

But the plan also offered recognition of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law, in addition to offering Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and a redesigned Palestinian demilitarized state that would meet Israel’s security requirements.

Jerusalem would be the undivided capital of Israel, he said.

The & # 39; peace plan & # 39; Trump's: farce, fraud and fury

Bennett had ordered the creation of a team to apply Israeli law and sovereignty in all Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

He is competing with Netanyahu for the support of right-wing voters in an election scheduled for March 2.

It is not clear whether the current interim administration has a legal mandate to carry out this measure after two inconclusive elections in 2019.

Netanyahu reiterated his support for Trump's plan on Wednesday and told the US-based Fox television network: "We are not going to contradict the scheme the president presented in any way."

But Amir Peretz, head of Israel’s left Labor Party, said no unilateral plan could work. "Now more than ever, it is clear that we need a diplomatic compass," he said.

& # 39; It's about apartheid & # 39;

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Trump's plan the "slap of the century,quot; after his announcement.

Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said Wednesday that Trump's team had simply "copied and pasted,quot; the plan that Netanyahu and the leaders of Israeli settlers wanted to see implemented.

"It's about annexation, it's about apartheid," he said in Ramallah in the West Bank occupied by Israel. "Moving on to the de jure annexation of settlements is something that received a green light yesterday."

The Palestinians also rejected the proposal of a capital in Abu Dis in the West Bank, just outside the Israeli municipal borders of Jerusalem.

It is located one mile east of the historic walled Old City, home to sacred sites for Judaism, Christianity and Islam, but surrounded by an Israeli wall and checkpoints.

Before announcing the highly promoted plan, the Trump administration had broken the international consensus by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The administration also halted aid to the Palestinians and said it no longer considered settlement as a violation of international law.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and principal plan architect, ignored the Palestinian rejection.

"We are not going to persecute the Palestinians … the Palestinian leaders, they really cannot be treated as if they were a serious government, or capable or competent negotiators," he told reporters. "They will do what they have always done, which is to ruin everything."

The Palestinians could press for the United Nations to condemn the plan. The Israeli UN mission said Tuesday it would work to thwart this in a diplomatic campaign with the United States.

Palestinian state

Gaza's political analyst, Talal Okal, said the agreement gave Israel the right to take what they wanted "immediately, while the Palestinians have to wait four years to see if they have rights or not."

Amos Yadlin, former head of Israeli military intelligence, said: "This is the most favorable plan for Israel presented by an international player."

However, he said that because the plan included the mention of a two-state solution, it could still cause problems for Netanyahu among his right-wing allies.

Bennett seemed to confirm this. "The Israeli government," he said, "will not recognize a Palestinian state."