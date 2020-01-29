Israel Folau: Gareth Thomas & # 39; annoying & # 39; by the signature of the Catalan dragons | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML79a0732281afb3efd183bcddda88484411% %MINIFYHTML79a0732281afb3efd183bcddda88484412%

Israel Folau reached an agreement with Rugby Australia in December after his dismissal for anti-LGBT publications

Former Wales international Gareth Thomas joined rugby league player Keegan Hirst to express his "disgust,quot; over the decision of the Catalans Dragons to sign Israel Folau.

Folau, who was fired last May by Rugby Australia after anti-LGBT publications on social networks, signed a one-year contract with the Super League on Tuesday.

The 30-year double-code international reached an agreement with Rugby Australia in December, after suing for £ 7.4 million on grounds of religious discrimination.

Hirst, who is the only professional player in Britain's gay rugby league, said he was "shocked and disappointed,quot; with the Super League team.

Thomas, a former international double-code but who made a name for himself in the rugby union, is gay and said he will refuse to watch the games that involve the Australian.

"So Folau has joined the Super League. Really upset about this since the game, the players and the fans were so good to me," Thomas tweeted.

"All I hope is that, as much as Folau wanted his right to speak, both players and fans have the right to respond aloud. I will never look at him."

In a statement explaining its decision to allow Folau to register, the RFL said: "As unpleasant as your previous comments are, we do not believe that, under our current regulatory framework, they can impede your participation in the sport."

Super League Executive President Robert Elstone criticized the firm and revealed that "it made the Catalan Dragons know those opinions,quot; before the agreement was completed.

Shortly after Folau's signature was confirmed, Wigan Warriors, a Super League teammate, announced that his game against Catalans Dragons on March 22 would be "Pride Day," as the Warriors "seek to support the LGBTQ community. + ".

Robbie de Santos, of the LGBT Stonewall equality charity, said: "Our Rainbow Laces campaign is dedicated to changing attitudes so that sport is inclusive for everyone. To help us in that mission, we need role models of all sports to defend equality and challenge prejudices.

"Folau's comments also perpetuate the myth that LGBT faith and inclusion cannot coexist. Faith is a large part of the lives of many LGBT people, and acceptance as part of a faith community can be incredibly powerful. We hope Folau seriously reflects on this. "

"It is encouraging that the Rugby Football League has ruled on the importance of inclusion and addressing offensive comments in sport. The more players, fans, clubs and organizations defend equality in sport and society, the sooner we will eliminate discrimination and we will play everyone’s game. "