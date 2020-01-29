Iraq's economic crisis: "Everyone is suffering,quot; | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTMLab5eb244085f0a4f78b7ea7ec5546ebb11% %MINIFYHTMLab5eb244085f0a4f78b7ea7ec5546ebb12%

Many of the protesters in Iraq have been driven by concerns about the economy and high levels of unemployment.

But months of demonstrations, along with a weak government, have pushed an economy that is already in difficulty to the limit.

On top of that, there is the threat of direct sanctions from the United States if US forces are expelled from Iraq.

Osama Bin Javaid from Al Jazeera reports from Baghdad.