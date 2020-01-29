Internet reacts hilariously to the viral video of the Minnie Mouse performer engaged in a cruel fight

It's unclear what causes the fight, but the video shows the Minnie Mouse artist taking her head off her costume before hitting a security guard while also pulling her hair and screaming.

If you open Twitter at this time, you will probably see Minnie Mouse trending on the microblogging site. However, it is not because there is good news about the animal cartoon character. Rather, it's because a video of a Minnie Mouse artist caught in a fierce street fight in Las Vegas goes viral and makes many people laugh.

It's unclear what caused the fight, but in the video, the interpreter removed her head from her disguise and began hitting a security guard while also pulling her hair and screaming. A man dressed as Mickey Mouse was trying to contain his co-worker and was hit in fact by a glance. At one point, the security woman took the interpreter, but appeared again to re-enter the fray.

The artist Goofy, on the other hand, drew attention in his own way. He was seen picking up Mickey and Minnie's heads from the ground while the fight was taking place before leaving the scene with his friends once the fight was over.

There didn't seem to be any crowds gathering around them during their fight, but people on the Internet couldn't help giving several hilarious reactions after watching the video. "Fam, what Disney experience is this? Is Minnie part of WWE now?" One person asked jokingly, as someone else joked: "This is what happens when you call Minnie Mouse rat." Another commented: "Minnie said: & # 39; Take these gloves, b *** h & # 39 ;.

Another echoed: "Minnie Mouse put on the hood and said & # 39; Not today, b *** h! & # 39;" There was also an epic comment that said: "Minnie has been wearing the same heels since 1928, you better think you can throw them on them. " A different person intervened: "The way Mickey and Minnie fled together at the end as if they were Bonnie and Clyde made me cry," while one person asked: "Which side of Disney land is Minnie?"