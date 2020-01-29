Inside the "emotional,quot; meeting of the Los Angeles Lakers to mourn Kobe Bryant

The Lakers team mourns the death of Kobe Bryant.

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers met on Tuesday for an "afternoon of light shots, followed by a team lunch at the Lakers training center." However, another source shares that things became "very emotional,quot; when the Lakers men and executives "shared stories and cried to Kobe."

"It was a good way for everyone to face the tragedy," explains the second source. "It was very emotional for many players to talk about it."

The same source adds that the NBA was "right,quot; to postpone their game against the Clippers in light of the pain that players are experiencing.

At that time, the NBA announced: "The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which deeply regrets the tragic loss of the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday. "