Inside the "emotional,quot; meeting of the Los Angeles Lakers to mourn Kobe Bryant

The Lakers team mourns the death of Kobe Bryant.
According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers met on Tuesday for an "afternoon of light shots, followed by a team lunch at the Lakers training center." However, another source shares that things became "very emotional,quot; when the Lakers men and executives "shared stories and cried to Kobe."
"It was a good way for everyone to face the tragedy," explains the second source. "It was very emotional for many players to talk about it."
The same source adds that the NBA was "right,quot; to postpone their game against the Clippers in light of the pain that players are experiencing.
At that time, the NBA announced: "The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which deeply regrets the tragic loss of the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday. "
"The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank everyone for the enormous amount of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us," the team added in a later statement. "We continue to support the Bryant family and share more information as it becomes available."
Numerous Lakers, past and present, have expressed their condolences to the victims of the accident in the days after Sunday's events.
On tuesday night Magic johnson He went on television to share his immense regret for Kobe's death and to share the lessons he learned in recent days. "Kobe would like us all to continue and be great in our lives. And we should do something positive, either to make sure we love our family or to give back to an organization on his behalf. We must do something great, because he was a great man. , a great husband, a great father, an amazing basketball player, "said the great basketball player Jimmy Kimmel.
Equally, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal joined basketball legends Jerry west, Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade and more to share how you feel. He regretted between tears that he was not a more attentive friend and all the moments with Kobe that "he cannot return,quot;.
"That's the only thing, I wish I could say something again," he shared.
The new date and location for the game Clippers v. Lakers has not been announced, but it will certainly be an emotional moment for all attendees.