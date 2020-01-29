Inside the $ 1.7 million house of Lauren London

Lauren London He recently bought a new $ 1.7 million home in Sherman Oaks, California.
While the 35-year-old woman has maintained a low profile since the death of her partner and rapper Nipsey Hussle In March 2019, it seems that London is planting new roots in the city that loved the South Los Angeles native very much.
On Monday, January 28, it was reported that the actress caught the 2,628-square-foot Spanish-style house from the market. The house, which has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, was originally built in 1949 and is hidden in the Sherman Oaks community of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California.
The new London house seems seemingly modest and cozy, with a lush green courtyard and a beautiful living room, inviting a lot of natural light on a sunny day. Your new home also has a covered porch, a barbecue center in the backyard with ample bar-style seating and a pool, ideal for summers in the San Fernando Valley.
Inside, the Spanish-style house also has a magnificent dining room and a cozy family room right next door, with a fireplace. The kitchen has luxurious stainless steel appliances and the rest of the house is decorated in neutral colors. The master suite also includes a private balcony and a dressing room.
London also made a public appearance at the Grammys 2020, where she and Nipsey's grandmother Margaret BoutteHe accepted the rapper's posthumous prize for Best Rap Performance.
"I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal ship," he said while accepting the award on Sunday. "Nip did it not only for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to tell his truth, give his wisdom and something we can always live with."
His grandmother also joined London. "I wanted to thank you all for showing all the love I have felt for him all his life and I will always live in my heart," Boutte added. "Thanks thanks."
That night, London also honored his lifelong love and the father of his son, in the most moving way, wearing a necklace with a photo of the rapper who was taken at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
