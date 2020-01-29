Influencer Rocky Barnes premieres Baby Boy after "hard delivery"

The fashion model / influencer and her newborn son, Jones Robert Cooper, "have spent the last days recovering" after she and her husband Matt Cooper welcomed the boy.
Rocky barnes She is a proud mother of a baby. On Tuesday, January 28, the fashion influencer introduced her first child with her husband Matt Cooper through a social media platform after going through a "difficult birth."
"Welcome to the world JONES ROBERT COOPER", the model, who had her great opportunity to portray Justin BieberThe girl in her video "Boyfriend" wrote next to a compilation of her newborn photos. She continued to point out: "It was a difficult delivery for both of us, and we have spent the last few days recovering."
Fortunately, the 34-year-old woman has her husband attending to her needs. "@matt_coop is going around the hospital while Jones is being treated at the NICU," he shared with his followers. "We are eager to bring our child home!"
Days before welcoming Jones, Rocky uploaded a series of photos on his social media account to commemorate the final stage of his pregnancy. "Last week, my baby was hitting and it's definitely bittersweet," he wrote in a caption. "I can't believe how much I love this belly, but I can't wait to meet our little man!"
The darling of social networks also opened to HATCHland about how she would raise her son. "Oh yes, men are in the shit for sure. It feels like a lose-lose situation," he said about raising children. "The balance and social expectations for children have become more complicated, without clear definitions. The traditional roles of men (and women) are changing … It's very complicated."
"While we raise our son, I'm going to let Matt lead by example," Rocky continued. "He is a & # 39; child & # 39; with a weak point, strong but in contact with his emotions and empathy towards others, which I love. I hope our little one will chase him."
Rocky, whose real name is Rachel Barnes Horowitz, first announced that she was expecting a baby in September 2019. At that time, she uploaded photos of her showing off her bikini belly. In the legend of the publication, she said: "SO EXCITED to finally announce that we have a Mini Cooper on the way!"
