Indian airlines ban the comedian for interrupting the TV host & # 39; nationalist & # 39; | India News

%MINIFYHTML3caf832ca2edcd7454850eab7df897a311% %MINIFYHTML3caf832ca2edcd7454850eab7df897a312%

New Delhi, India – An Indian comedian was slapped with a flight ban by four Indian airlines after interrupting a popular television host right on board an airplane.

Kunal Kamra, 30, tweeted on Tuesday a two-minute video of himself scolding the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, during a flight from Mumbai-Lucknow, in which he asked the right-wing journalist if it was " a coward or not. " a nationalist. "

Plus:

Goswami is known for his high-decibel debates during which he is seen shouting at his panelists, attacking government critics and even calling people "traitors,quot; and "anti-nationals."

%MINIFYHTML3caf832ca2edcd7454850eab7df897a313% %MINIFYHTML3caf832ca2edcd7454850eab7df897a314%

In his popular program, the 46-year-old journalist called for war against the rival of India, Pakistan, and once tried to close a rival news channel for broadcasting a documentary.

Some people have criticized Kamra for the "tough move,quot; he took to confront Goswami, saying he made fun of the news anchor in the same way that the latter yells at his guests on live television.

Kamra said he roasted Goswami to avenge the alleged representation of the presenter of his late friend's mother (Kunal Kamra twitter screenshot)

Viral video

The video shows Goswami with sunglasses and headphones, maintaining composure, since Kamra calls him "cowardly,quot; and "nationalist."

Kamra said he roasted Goswami to avenge the alleged misrepresentation of the presenter of his late friend's mother.

"This is for Rohith's mother," Kamra can be heard saying at the end of the video.

"Read that 10-page suicide letter that Rohith wrote to have some emotion, some heart or just become human."

Rohith Vemula, a student at the University of Hyderabad who was of the Dalit caste, an ethnic group that was once called "untouchables," committed suicide in 2016 after the university allegedly withheld his monthly stipend for his activism.

I did this for my hero …

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo – Kunal Kamra (@ kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Minister calls for action

Shortly after Kamra's video went viral, IndiGo banned Kamra from flying for six months. The private airline made the announcement on Twitter and tagged the civil aviation minister of India.

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to report that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, since his conduct on board was unacceptable behavior," Indigo tweeted.

"By this means, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from falling into personal slander while on board, as this may compromise the safety of other passengers."

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri advised other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the comedian.

Soon, the state airline Air India and two other private airlines, SpiceJet Limited and GoAir, did the same.

Later, the head of the civil aviation regulatory authority of India told the Huffington Post website that the flight ban was not a violation of its rules.

Meanwhile, Kamra, who has been critical of "hypernationalist,quot; television media and frequently Popular TV presenter parodies selling a pro-government narrative, defended his behavior.

"The fact is that at no time was I disruptive and at no time did I follow the orders of the cabin crew or the captain. At no time did I endanger the safety of any passenger on board, the only damage I caused was to the inflated ego to the & # 39; journalist & # 39; Arnab Goswami, "Kamra said in a statement Wednesday.

"As far as I know, Arnab's crew or any other person who has taken the flight has not formally complied," he added.

But a spokesman for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported the flight ban against Kamra.

"The action against Kunal Kamra is in accordance with the established policy and guidelines already in force. Therefore, even before the civil aviation minister advised against the individual, IndiGo airlines initiated actions under the policy," he told Al Jazeera BJP spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao. .

Is Mr. Goswami a dignitary of the state?

Kamra's ban triggered a great debate on social networks, and the controversy quickly became one of the main trends on Twitter. Many called the airlines for resorting to double standards.

An old Republic TV video has also gone viral in which you can see your reporter heckling a politician from the state of Bihar on board a flight, although he repeatedly refuses to respond.

Dear journalist: It's easy to abuse politicians but it's hard to live your life. We have no privacy in any place other than hv. We are in a great ungrateful job of serving people and in smuggling work to please their payers. Who is brat whose country knows it backwards? https://t.co/eJiifxKxHP – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 29, 2020

Many also raised questions about why no action was taken against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who last month entered a argument with hostesses who delayed a flight.

Delhi-based activist Yogendra Yadav described the action against Kamra "astonishing,quot; and wondered about the government's rapid response in support of Goswami.

"Is Goswami a dignitary of the state? Why this special treatment for him?" Yadav asked while talking to Al Jazeera. "Has the government followed similar rules in the past or are there special rules for friends of this regime?"

Yadav said Goswami is seen as "a friend,quot; of the BJP government and Kamra is seen as an "open critic."

"The interesting thing is the response of the airlines. It gives us an idea of ​​what this regime is about," he said.