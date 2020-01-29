Ian Watson extends the Salford Red Devils deal before the new Super League season | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML7bf7a2ad74f8d3875563e9bf013a805c11% %MINIFYHTML7bf7a2ad74f8d3875563e9bf013a805c12%

"I am ambitious and I want to win things. To do that, you have to build foundations and have them in place."





Ian Watson has committed to Salford with an extended agreement

Salford head coach Ian Watson has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 43-year-old former Wales international, who led the Red Devils to their grand opening final in 2019, signed their new agreement 48 hours before sending their side to the battle for 2020.

Salford's head of strength and conditioning, Greg Brown, also signed a new contract that will take him to 2022.

Salford rugby director Ian Blease said: "This is probably the most significant deal I have made in my time at the club.

"I really think we have the best Super League head coach and the best head of strength and conditioning."

"We have a lot of work to do and get those signatures means that we can now plan with that base in place."

"There is a real camaraderie in our backroom team and you can see that the players are taken on the field, so ensuring these extensions was huge for the club's management."

Salford reached the Grand Final of the Super League last season

Watson, who assumed the position of head coach after Iestyn Harris's departure before the 2016 season, earned considerable credit for changing Salford's fortune with a reduced budget.

His ability was recognized when he was appointed assistant to Britain's head coach Wayne Bennett for the 2019 Lions tour to New Zealand, Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

Now he hopes to take advantage of the national success of last season, starting with a rematch of the Grand Final against the champions on Friday night, live Sky Sports Arena.

Watson said: "I am ambitious and I want to earn things. To do that, you have to build foundations and have them in place."

"The club is showing that they want to go in that direction. Now we can tell the players that we are here for the next few years and invite them to come to the adventure."