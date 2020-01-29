I respect Kangana's trade – Karan Johar

%MINIFYHTMLda18363fc1c092a034bfa7b2428946e911% %MINIFYHTMLda18363fc1c092a034bfa7b2428946e912%

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut, who allegedly disagreed in the past, were consulted with the Padma Shri this Republic Day. Karan told a newspaper that he was surprised to receive the Padma Shri. I was in Italy when he received the news. Speaking about receiving the honor award with Kangana, Karan said she is an actress, who has proven herself with her films and deserves it.

He said: “Much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or latent tension. But in every public event we have met, we greet each other graciously. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana's talent, craftsmanship and what she brings. She is an actress who has proven herself and deserves the honor. In addition to Ekta (Kapoor) and Adnan Sami, I am honored to receive the Padma Shri with Kangana. " He added: “Tomorrow, if I have a movie for which I need Kangana, I will pick up the phone and call her. Whatever the problem, whatever has been said on social networks, it is irrelevant to me. I am a filmmaker and she is an artist, and there should be no personal bias in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and I will support it. ”

Reportedly, Kangana had previously said that he thinks Karan deserved the prize, since he has everything on his own merit even though his father gave him an advantage. Three cheers to the two talented!

