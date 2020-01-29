I respect Kangana's trade – Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut, who allegedly disagreed in the past, were consulted with the Padma Shri this Republic Day.
He said: “Much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or latent tension. But in every public event we have met, we greet each other graciously. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana's talent, craftsmanship and what she brings. She is an actress who has proven herself and deserves the honor. In addition to Ekta (Kapoor) and Adnan Sami, I am honored to receive the Padma Shri with Kangana. "
He added: “Tomorrow, if I have a movie for which I need Kangana, I will pick up the phone and call her. Whatever the problem, whatever has been said on social networks, it is irrelevant to me. I am a filmmaker and she is an artist, and there should be no personal bias in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and I will support it. ”