I didn't want the level of fame & # 39; Titanic & # 39; that Leonardo DiCaprio brought

During a session with Dax Shepard on his podcast & # 39; Armchair Expert & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Homeland & # 39; claims to have & # 39; zero regret & # 39; by rejecting the leading female role for the Oscar-winning box office success.

Claire Danes regrets "zero" for rejecting "Titanic", insisting that he had no interest in the level of fame that the movie brought Leonardo Dicaprio.

The "Homeland"The actress reveals that she withdrew from consideration for the Oscar-winning box office success, letting the lead role finally go to Kate Winslet back in 1996, largely because the part felt too familiar. The actress had just wrapped Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet" with DiCaprio, and was looking for a different kind of company.

"I had just made this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City, which is where they were going to film & # 39; Titanic & # 39 ;!" she said during a sitting with Dax shepard& # 39; podcast armchair expert. "And I just didn't have it in me!"

The 40-year-old man remembers that DiCaprio struggled with the decision to assume the epic of James Cameron, recounting a conversation they had outside their mutual manager's office.

"And he just looked at me and said: & # 39; I'm doing it! I'm doing it! & # 39;" she said. "And I could see that he wasn't sure. But he said:" Fuck, I have to do this. " "

Danes added that he could not be seen dealing with the global attention the actor received after the film was released.

"And I looked at him, and I thought: & # 39; I totally understand why you're doing that. And I'm not ready for that & # 39;. And I think I really wasn't ready for that. And I remember that after that movie came out. .. and he simply entered another stratosphere. "

He said he has "zero remorse" after noticing a rapid change in the way people treat their former co-star.

"I think I could have felt that I was courting that (level of fame) or that I was close to that … and I just couldn't do it. I didn't want it. I was just very clear about it." I was not in conflict, "he insisted.

As to whether something romantic happened between the couple while filming Shakespeare's classic love story, she believes that off-screen love was not written in the stars for them.

"That was never going to happen," he explained, admitting there was a "choppy" vibe between the two. "I didn't know how to do it … we are really different people."