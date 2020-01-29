Hundreds of foreigners evacuated from China's coronavirus epicenter | China news

%MINIFYHTMLe14582a58dd1ed4266f2a6b5d9168bbd11% %MINIFYHTMLe14582a58dd1ed4266f2a6b5d9168bbd12%

Hundreds of people from Japan and the United States return to their homes after being evacuated from the Chinese province of Hubei.

The region is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak that has so far left more than 130 people dead and almost 6,000 infected.

Evacuations occur when some commercial airlines have reduced the number of flights to China or stopped flying there altogether.

Wayne Hay from Al Jazeera reports from Hong Kong.