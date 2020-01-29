How do Super Bowl squares work? Here are the best numbers, rules and tips to win your grid

It is likely that someone in your office or at the Super Bowl party will ask if you want to buy a Super Bowl spot before the 49ers and Chiefs play at Super Bowl 54 in Miami on Sunday.

It is a game of chance. It is a game of luck. It's a game that can make the Super Bowl much more interesting if you don't have a team in the big game and you've already seen all the commercials.

So how do you play Super Bowl squares? What are the best numbers to draw? Here is a complete guide to answer those questions and more, which includes rules and tips to win your grid.

SUPER BOWL 54 PREDICTIONS:

Straight up | Against the spread | SN staff selections

How do Super Bowl squares work?

Most Super Bowl squares are played on a 10×10 grid with a row of the "local,quot; team at the top and the "visitor,quot; column on the side:

Super Bowl Squares https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/84/22/empty2jpg_nirhj9wv5jq71j2sq306u41ak.jpg?t=-306940561,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



An empty board starts with 100 "squares,quot; to choose from. The next step is to get players to fill in the squares. This could be done online or on an old school poster.

There is no perfect science to choose a square, because the numbers in the "home team,quot; row and the "visiting team,quot; column are drawn at random. But keep in mind that if you choose multiple squares in the same row or column, you will have fewer combinations of numbers to work with.

TIP: You can also use "winning score,quot; and "losing score,quot; instead of the team names for a more complex group, but for simplicity we will keep "Bosses,quot; and "49ers,quot;.

Once the 100 squares have been filled with names, the board is established. It should look like this when finished:

Super Bowl Squares https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e3/5f/thumbnailjpg_srvkib2p4851gvquay1n29fg.jpg?t=-306903577,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



It's almost time to draw numbers. But first, here are the combinations with the best statistical odds of winning.

What are the best numbers for Super Bowl squares?

There have been a total of 212 combinations of winning numbers in the history of the Super Bowl (which is a limited sample size), but that is how those combinations have arrived per quarter. The local team is in the horizontal access and the road team is in the vertical axis.

As a reference, in the game between the Patriots and the Rams last season, the winning combos were 0-3, 3-0, 3-3 and 3-3.

In the history of the Super Bowl, the four best combinations have been 0-0 (17 times), 0-3 (11 times), 0-7 (10 times) and 7-0 (10 times).

COMBO one two 3 4 4 5 5 6 6 7 7 8 9 9 0 0 SUM one 0 0 0 0 one one two one 3 one 0 0 two eleven two 0 0 one 0 0 one 0 0 0 0 two 0 0 0 0 4 4 8 3 two 0 0 8 two 0 0 two 6 6 0 0 one eleven 32 4 4 3 0 0 4 4 5 5 0 0 0 0 5 5 one one 5 5 24 5 5 two 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 two 0 0 0 0 3 7 7 6 6 one 0 0 6 6 0 0 0 0 two 4 4 4 4 two 4 4 2. 3 7 7 3 one 9 9 6 6 0 0 two 7 7 0 0 0 0 10 38 8 0 0 one one one 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 one one 5 5 9 9 one one 0 0 one one 0 0 3 one 0 0 5 5 13 0 0 two 0 0 7 7 7 7 one two 10 3 two 17 51 SUM 14 4 4 36 24 4 4 9 9 42 10 7 7 62 212

MORE: Full Super Bowl 54 betting guide

How to draw numbers for squares

You must designate a person to conduct a lottery to randomly place numbers 0-9 in the Bosses row and the 49ers column. Use Post-It notes on a hat or in an online number generator.

TIP: You can also make a 25-square grid where each local and road team gets two numbers instead of one.

Once the board is full, it should look like this.

Bill Bender / SN https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9d/e2/thumbnail2jpg_8a4isxm0mlyu1bqbq8m6x0rcj.jpg?t=-306874153,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Your numbers should line up with your square from the vertical and horizontal position. Bill Bender's square, for example, has a "3,quot; for the Chiefs and a "7,quot; for the 49ers.

How do you earn Super Bowl squares?

Most standard Super Bowl square groups pay a winner after the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter and final score. How is that determined?

Return to Bender "3,quot; for Bosses and "7,quot; for 49ers. Bender would "win,quot; if the final number in each team's score matches at the end of each quarter. San Francisco 7-3 after the first quarter, Kansas City 13-7 after the second quarter and San Francisco 27-23 at the end of the game are examples of winning scores for Bender's cadres.

So, "7,quot; and "3,quot; are obviously good numbers in any situation.