How Arrow's final series gave everyone perfect endings

It wasn't just Oliver and Felicity who got the most perfect ending at the end of Tuesday's series of Arrow.
Before FelicityEmily Bett Rickards) met Oliver (Stephen Amell) In the next life, in the office where he first saw her, we have to say at least a brief goodbye or even a "see you later,quot; to almost everyone we have loved from Star City and beyond.
In fact, it would be quite easy to see most of those characters later, since most of Arrow's main characters have already appeared or at least interact with characters from other CW superhero shows. There are already five in the air, included The flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black LightningY Batwoman, While Superman and Lois is on its way and Green Arrow and Canary Islands It is waiting to be picked up. In addition, there is HBO Max, which already has more superhero series in progress, such as a Green Lantern show produced by the superhero superproducer Greg Berlanti.
Therefore, it seems that we might not say goodbye to most of Arrow's main characters anyway, especially if it is derived Green Arrow and Canary Islands Arrives on television. Even Oliver Queen could return.
"There is always the opportunity to cut with him and Felicity in the next life just hanging out," Showrunner showed Beth schwartz he joked
Actually, we are not likely to see Oliver again for a while, but never say never, especially after we have all had time to actually process his death.
"As we said, in the saga, it has become something else. You know, the goal of turning it into the Spectrum was just to give us opportunities, to give us opportunities for stories, because who knows what will happen. In the future." said executive producer Marc Guggenheim after a screening of the final. "And the only thing I always say every time a character dies in any of the shows, is that we have alternative realities. We have time travel, we have flashbacks, whatever. We have all these different devices. Not one is really gone. I mean, look Colin Donnell. I mean, Jesus Christ. It's practically a regular series still in season eight. "
Bringing Oliver back at the premiere of The flash the seventh season, for example, would probably ruin death a bit, but Guggenheim said he would always love to see Stephen back. It's just about how and when.
Speaking of Colin Donnell however, the Earth-Prime reboot did eventually bring Tommy to death. We have known alternative versions of him over the years since his death in the first season, but now he is really alive. In a brief conversation at Oliver's funeral, we learned that Tommy and the original Laurel Earth-1 had married before his death, and now he is really happy to see the Laurel Earth-2 that remains.
If you thought you saw a spark between Tommy and this Laurel, see a spark you made. When a journalist asked about it, Guggenheim nodded emphatically.
"I think it was in the direction of the stage," he said. "It was certainly in the tone meeting."
"And they nailed it," Schwartz added.
Yes Green Arrow and Canary Islands Keep going, hopefully that spark can grow.
"Oh, we can play that in the spin-off," said Schwartz. "We will find a way."
"I think part of the construction of any series finale is that you want to close a certain number of loops, but you also want to open a certain number of loops, because the life of these characters goes beyond the show," Guggenheim explained. "Even when it's not a shared universe, even when there's no spin-off, these characters don't cease to exist. And who doesn't connect at a funeral, right? Am I right?"
While Tommy and Laurel are just a spark for now, another couple met and got engaged during the final. Thea (Willa Holland) and Roy (Colton Haynes) had not seen each other since they got up and left the mission they were together, but left the end together and engaged.
Given the number of times Holland and Haynes have left the series, it is unlikely that we will see them again, so it is a good shipment for both.
Arrow's other main characters clearly have things to do in other possible programs.
Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) She will join the spin-off along with Laurel if it happens, so for now, she is looking for people who need your help. René (Rick González) is running for office, and we know he is mayor in 2040, when the split occurs.
As for Diggle (David Ramsey), has something very different.
At the end of the episode, just before moving to Metropolis with his wife and two children, he witnessed a small box that fell from space. He picked it up, opened it and was hit with a lot of green light from space. We don't know exactly what's in the box, but it means Diggle's story isn't over yet.
"He got a green box, and it was very exciting, and I don't know what that means, but he did go to Metropolis and got a green box and we'll see," Ramsey said. "We will still see it, believe it or not. We will find out."
Even if Ramsey knows it, he can't say it, nor can Guggenheim.
"This was something that was resolved more than a year earlier with DC Entertainment," he explained. "We negotiate and discuss the parameters very specifically, and saying something beyond what we have shown would violate our agreement with DC."
Diggle becoming Green Lantern, part of the coalition of beings that can harness the power of a ring, has been a theory for several seasons, especially with scenes like John Wesley ShippFlash asks Diggle where his ring was during the Elseworlds Cross.
Ramsey said it was "very important,quot; to be able to pay for that fan theory in the end.
"It's exciting," he said. "All this has been exciting. Yes, the provocation … has been a bit profitable, but we will see what that all means … I think we have done some justice to the provocation of six years." ".
"We have really talked a lot about the future after Diggle and David," said Guggenheim. "We have some really good ideas, and I'm going to endure that."
A Green Lantern show is being developed on HBO Max, with Greg Berlanti at the helm. The first black green flashlight in the comics was called John Stewart, and John Diggle's father's last name was Stewart … you get it. And if that is not the plan for him, he will move to Metropolis, home of Superman and Lois, so there are many opportunities for John Diggle. Not only did he get a perfect ending, but a new beginning.
In a separate interview with E! News, Schwartz talked about how they approached the end, which she co-wrote with Guggenheim.
"I was very worried that the end was not satisfactory. Because you know, I am a television fan and I know that I have seen endings in which I simply did not find the program, or It was not the end what I expected, so I just wanted to make sure that, as someone who had been in the program from the beginning, it felt like our program and that it involved enough characters to feel it, satisfying and also leave some hope and new stories so you can imagine these characters living after final, "he explained.
She refused to say in which endings she was not satisfied, but there were some she saw as examples of really cool series endings.
"Six feet under it's one of my favorite series finals of all time, "he said." They finished the program perfectly from what the program was, and that was something that inspired me to this end. I wanted him to feel like Arrow. I didn't want him to feel different, and I just wanted to end each character and give fans a response so you weren't alone, what happened to Roy? That's why we have as many characters as we could. Paternity it was another really good ending that ended very specific of what the show was. "
There was a bit of an element back to ArrowThe end, since the penultimate episode served as a backdoor pilot for the spin-off, which is set 20 years in the future. So we already knew some things, like the fact that the city was saved, and Laurel, Dinah and Rene are still thriving, while Oliver Queen's legacy was alive and well in 2040, and the split probably lacked in some things that they would not completely ruin the final surprises, such as the fact that Moira Queen survived to meet her granddaughter.
"I definitely did it (I felt the other way around) because we didn't want to spoil the things that happen in the end, but I think it ended up being a really good time," Schwartz told us. "He gave everyone a break between Oliver's death, and then say goodbye at the end, and also gave people hope that this may continue before we can say a final goodbye."
It was the first time we had been in a 2040 that was not dark, devastating and full of crime and sadness, as it has been in each flashforward during the last two seasons, which made us wonder what the point of all this was if We knew that the city would not be saved.
"Many times, when I see that fans are upset about things, I really can't say, oh, we'll address it," he said. "But I would encourage people to wait until they see everything before they get angry."
The 2040 we met did not originally imagine with the end in mind, but as soon as they learned that the program would end after season eight, they knew that everything would end with the city saved after all.
Of all the finals in the final, it was Felicity who felt most definitive, and like many fans, Schwartz was particularly interested in his return.
"I would have been very angry if it hadn't worked where he came back, and it just wouldn't have felt … I said it before, but it wouldn't have been like the end of the series without her.," She said. "Of all the challenging things in the end, it was the least challenging, because as you saw in her performance, and throughout the episode, she was only mourning her husband, but at the same time she was able to return to Felicity mode for the team. "
"This is basically how each character approached the end in terms of grieving for his brother, his teammate, what Oliver meant to them, his hero, and then he was also able to honor him and his legacy to save his family, "he continued.
For Schwartz, finishing Arrow was "strange,quot;, because he started the show as an assistant writer in the first season and finished the show as a showrunner, and he has much more than Oliver Queen to thank.
"It's crazy to look back on the first season, starting as a writers assistant and then finishing the last two seasons," he said. "But I really wanted to thank (Marc Guggenheim), (Wendy Mericle) and (Greg Berlanti) for guiding me and teaching me how to take charge and believe in me."
As fans, we would like to thank all those same people, including Schwartz. It took eight years, but the city feels quite safe.
Arrow broadcast on The CW.