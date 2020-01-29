How Arrow's final series gave everyone perfect endings

It wasn't just Oliver and Felicity who got the most perfect ending at the end of Tuesday's series of Arrow.

Before FelicityEmily Bett Rickards) met Oliver (Stephen Amell) In the next life, in the office where he first saw her, we have to say at least a brief goodbye or even a "see you later,quot; to almost everyone we have loved from Star City and beyond.

In fact, it would be quite easy to see most of those characters later, since most of Arrow's main characters have already appeared or at least interact with characters from other CW superhero shows. There are already five in the air, included The flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black LightningY Batwoman, While Superman and Lois is on its way and Green Arrow and Canary Islands It is waiting to be picked up. In addition, there is HBO Max, which already has more superhero series in progress, such as a Green Lantern show produced by the superhero superproducer Greg Berlanti.