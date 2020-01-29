Houston Rockets ready for Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers' red-hot visit | NBA News

Portland star Damian Lillard has scored 158 points in the last three games, including 61 and 50 point outings, but he won't be the only hot sniper in the Moda Arena when the Trail Blazers host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Houston also has a player fresh out of a 50-point performance with the surprise that it's not James Harden or Russell Westbrook.

Veteran bodyguard Eric Gordon had a personal record of 50 in Monday's 126-117 road victory over the Utah Jazz. His previous best mark in his 41st career occurred just over 11 years earlier when he led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 107-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

















Now at 31, Gordon is getting back in shape after having knee surgery in November. He is averaging 16.3 points in 22 games (six starts) for the Rockets.

"I feel like I am being myself again," Gordon told reporters after Monday's explosion. "I told everyone that when they undergo surgery during the season, it will always be a process."

Gordon missed almost seven weeks due to a knee injury, but has played well since his return. He has scored 20 or more points in six of his last 13 games.

Of course, Monday's effort was on another level, as he made 14 of 22 field goal attempts, including 6 of 11 triples, while making 16 of 20 free throw attempts.

"He doesn't feel pain for the first time in a year and a half," Rockets coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni said after the victory. "There will be ups and downs like everyone else, but Eric is going to be good. As long as he's not hurt, he's going to be good."

Opening the door for the 50-point performance was the absence of Harden (thigh) and Westbrook (rest). Harden has missed consecutive games, and his availability will be confirmed sometime before Wednesday's game.

Harden has been fighting in recent times, and his three performances with the lowest score of the season, 12, 13 and 17 points, have come in his last eight appearances. He has only 55 of 158 shots (34.8 percent) in that span.

Westbrook has been excellent, scoring 20 or more points in 20 consecutive games. He has added 30 or more in seven of his last eight appearances, including 45 best of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday.

Meanwhile, no one in the NBA has been hotter than Lillard, as he became the first player in the history of the Trail Blazers to overcome 40 points in three consecutive games.

His career began when he broke his own club's marks by registering 61 points and 11 triples against the Golden State Warriors on January 20. He continued with 47 points and eight three-pointers against the Dallas Mavericks last Thursday and then scored 50 as Portland set a record in the season for points in Sunday's 139-129 high-octane victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

















"He is at a great pace, I mean he is a euphemism," Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters. "The ball falls out of his hands very well on his three, he is handling the game. Obviously it is easy to see his score, but I thought that the decision-making, the search for people, he is at a great pace."

Lillard is focused on helping Portland take a turn. Despite his fantastic splurge, Portland remains out of the playoff race.

















The Trail Blazers (20-27) reside in tenth place, three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently hold eighth and last place in the Western Conference.

"I just know that it is the point of the season where we have to start winning, we have to have a good race to try to get that last place, or one of the last two places," Lillard told reporters. "If it doesn't start happening now, it won't happen. I've only been trying to get there and make it happen."

Escort CJ McCollum scored 28 points against Indiana after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury.

The two teams split two games in Houston earlier this season with the Rockets victory by 24 points on November 18.

