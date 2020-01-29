Helen Housby and Jo Harten selected for forest fire relief combat | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML3d4c07d6c5236e29badf4eeea9d79fc711% %MINIFYHTML3d4c07d6c5236e29badf4eeea9d79fc712%

Natalie Haythornthwaite, Geva Mentor and Chelsea Pitman will perform for the Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars on March 1 against the Australian Diamonds





Helen Housby and Jo Harten will be part of the Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars team

Helen Housby and Jo Harten are among the English players selected for a charity relief match between the Australian Diamonds and a Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars team.

The couple, which has taken time out of the international arena after the Netball World Cup, is part of an alignment of 14 & # 39; All-Star & # 39; He will face Lisa Alexander's side on Sunday, March 1.

The two teams will meet at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney while the main netballer players come together to help communities affected by wildfires.

Natalie Haythornthwaite, Geva Mentor and Chelsea Pitman are the other English players who will run out of the Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars (SSN) team.

After retiring last year, the shooter Caitlin Thwaties returns for the Australian Diamonds and will take him to court for the last time, while Steph Wood was not available for selection due to an injury.

I am honored to be part of this match and I am very proud of our elite netball and netball program in Australia to organize this brilliant event in such a short time to support our communities that have been affected by these devastating fires. Lisa Alexander – Australian Diamonds head coach

Head coach Lisa Alexander and All-Stars co-trainers Briony Akle and Julie Fitzgerald unveiled their 14 squads on Wednesday.

"This will really be a show for netball fans around the world. Having the best netballers in the world on a court in a game will be a sight to behold," Alexander said.

Party referees Michelle Phippard and Bronwen Adams will donate their time and match payments to the cause.

All funds raised through the Netball Australia initiatives will be donated to a Natural Disaster Relief Fund that has been established through the Confident Girls Foundation for the purpose of supporting netball-specific forest fire recovery and relief projects.

"Julie and I are honored to be named coaches of this world class Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars team," Akle added. "This is really a unique game in life."

Australian Diamonds: Caitlin Bassett (captain), Liz Watson (vice-captain), Kiera Austin, Ash Brazill, Courtney Bruce, Paige Hadley, Sarah Klau, Tegan Philip, Jamie-Lee Price, Laura Scherian, Caitlin Thwaites, Gretel Tippett, Maddy Turner and Jo Weston

Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars: Jhaniele Fowler, Jo Harten, Nat Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby, Laura Langman, Emily Mannix, Kristiana Manu & # 39; a, Geva Mentor, Kate Moloney, Chelsea Pitman, Karla Pretorius, Gabi Simpson, Shamera Sterling and Sam Wallace.