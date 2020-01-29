Harvey Weinstein Accuser claims that he masturbated in front of her

Followers of the Harvey Weinstein case know that as the trial continues, more and more heartbreaking details about the inappropriate behavior of the former Miramax producer towards women and others have been revealed.

On Wednesday, Tarale Wulff, who was once a model, testified that Harvey once masturbated directly in front of her while she was at the Cipriani restaurant in Soho in 2005. The Wrap reported on the testimony of the model, who was a cocktail waitress for the part of Cipriani's salon

While in the upper-class place, Wulff told Harvey that she was an actress, to which Harvey responded by telling him he could help her. Later, he approached her, grabbed her arm and began to climb the stairs around the place to an uninhabited terrace.

According to Wulff, he turned to look at her and blocked the exit. Then he told him that he needed to get back to work, but Harvey stood firm to talk together. Wulff states that he noticed that his shirt was moving, and suddenly he realized that he was masturbating under his shirt.

Then he threw in the towel and "ran past him." While he can't confirm if he was really masturbating, he supposed it was due to the movement of his hands.

Reportedly, Wulff's claims are not related to any of the prosecution's charges, however, they are intended to demonstrate Harvey's alleged repeated behavior over the years. Wulff, known as Tarale, is based in New York City, but has also worked on short films such as Man in progress.

As previously reported, Weinstein pleaded guilty to five counts of different types of sexual assault, including rape in the first and third degree. Earlier this month, Annabella Sciorra detailed her experiences with Harvey Weinstein, accusing him of raping her in the early 1990s after breaking into her home.

The sopranos The actress claimed that the producer simply pushed her house, began unbuttoning her shirt and then raped her despite her protests to stop her.



