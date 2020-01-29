Happy birthday Justin Hartley! See all the cutest moments of the actor's dad

It's us … celebrating Justin Hartley& # 39; the birthday of!

the We are The star turns 43 today and we are here to celebrate the occasion by remembering some of the most beautiful moments of Illinois native's dad.

If you follow the former soap star on Instagram, you know that the actor loves to post photos of him and his daughter, Isabella Hartley, and all the adventures that the two take together.

He has even shared how his role in the NBC drama series has affected his relationship with his daughter.

In an exclusive interview with ME! News In 2017, the interpreter explained his part: "It has slowed me down a bit. Sometimes I think about the program and I think: & # 39; I will have a conversation with my daughter & # 39;".

"Often," he admitted, "the program will inspire me to do something I normally wouldn't have done."

And although he is proud of his daughter, when it comes to being part of the SAG Award winning set, she is also very proud of him!