Hailey Bieber talks with her crooked little finger and asks the trolls to stop roasting her: does she have electrodactyly or clinodactyly?

Hailey Bieber has taken her official Instagram account to reveal personal information. With more than 24.5 million followers on Instagram, Hailey has the right to speak badly when people are bothering and bothering her. The problem, by hand, is really in your hand! You see, Hailey Bieber was born with a genetic condition that causes her little fingers to bend. Hailey shared several posts in her Instagram story, including a clip from a Wikipedia article about the condition known as ectrodactyly. He later deleted the Wikipedia photo with the description about ectrodactyly, but left the other photos above.

You can see the clip now removed from Hailey Bieber's Instagram story in the following video player. Now, many wonder if Hailey has ectrodactyly or if she has another genetic disorder that affects the fingers known as clinodactyly.

Fans and trolls have noticed for a while that Hailey has very long and thin fingers. Hailey measures 5 "7 and has just reached the height of the runway model. He has an extremely successful modeling career, but some have felt that his fingers seemed unusually long for his height and bone size. Then, people noticed that his Little finger has a continuous curve.

Hailey shared a message where he said the following.

"Well, let's get into the pinkie conversation … because I've made fun of me for this forever, so I could well tell everyone why they're so crooked and scary."

He then continued to display the Wikipedia article for the condition known as ectrodactyly. Electrodactyly is also known as "lobster claw," where the fingers may merge or be missing.

Since Hailey has all her fingers and only the little pinkies are bent, it seems she has Clinodactyly instead of Ectrodactyly.

You can watch a video below with Hailey Bieber's post on her crooked and pink finger.

What do you think of Hailey Bieber's post? Have you ever noticed that your little finger was crooked or bent? Did you ever notice something different on Hailey Bieber's fingers or did you only notice after Hailey posted about it?

Do you think Hailey Bieber may have listed the wrong condition? Do you think she can have clinodactyly instead of ectrodactyly?



