Hailey Bieber asks fans to stop roasting her little fingers

Hailey Bieber It's clearing the air about something unexpected.

On Tuesday night, the model turned to her Instagram story to talk about her little fingers. The original story consisted of three photos, but the middle one has already been deleted. But it was all about his crooked and pink fingers that the star says is often "roasted."

In her first photo (which still remains in her story), the 23-year-old shared a photo of her left hand (her dazzling engagement and her wedding rings clearly visible) and said: "Ok, let's get into the pink conversation … because I've made fun of me for this forever, so I could tell everyone else why they are so crooked and scary. "

According to DailyMail.com, the second deleted post revealed that it has a genetic disorder that causes both fingers to be crooked. She shared a screenshot of the Wikipedia page of the disorder along with the legend: "I have this thing called Ectrodactyly."