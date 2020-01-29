Hailey Bieber asks fans to stop roasting her little fingers

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Hailey Bieber It's clearing the air about something unexpected.
On Tuesday night, the model turned to her Instagram story to talk about her little fingers. The original story consisted of three photos, but the middle one has already been deleted. But it was all about his crooked and pink fingers that the star says is often "roasted."
In her first photo (which still remains in her story), the 23-year-old shared a photo of her left hand (her dazzling engagement and her wedding rings clearly visible) and said: "Ok, let's get into the pink conversation … because I've made fun of me for this forever, so I could tell everyone else why they are so crooked and scary. "
According to DailyMail.com, the second deleted post revealed that it has a genetic disorder that causes both fingers to be crooked. She shared a screenshot of the Wikipedia page of the disorder along with the legend: "I have this thing called Ectrodactyly."
"And it makes my little fingers look like they do," he continued. "It's genetic, I've had it all my life. So people can stop asking me & # 39; WTF is wrong with her little fingers & # 39 ;, here's what's wrong! Lol."
In his last post, which did not show any photos and was not deleted from his story, Bieber wrote, "so, in conclusion, please stop roasting me on my little fingers."
It is not clear how often these "roasts,quot; came from his fingers, but it was clearly enough for the star to feel the need to address it on social networks.
Earlier this week, the star attended the world premiere of Seasons, Justin BieberYouTube's new documentary series. She and her husband were together on their first red carpet as a married couple, and honestly, they seemed too in love with Bieber to get distracted by how her pinkies looked.
The supermodel plays an important role in the series, as it documents the last years of the life of the singer "Yummy,quot;, which included the couple's engagement and wedding.
In the second episode of the series, Bieber detailed exactly why he was so proud of his man and all the work he put into creating his next fifth album, Changes (outside February 14).
"I just enjoy the energy that comes in," she says.
As the star continues, "We make it a really fun process. You know we brought friends, people just hang up and I don't know, I just feel at home wherever I am, so if it's hidden in the studio that is it feels like my home. "
A home where (as elsewhere) crooked pinkies are no cause for concern.
