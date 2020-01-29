Hailey Baldwin says that her little fingers are & # 39; crooked and scary & # 39; due to a genetic condition

Instagram

Justin Bieber's wife tells those who hate to be kind with her little fingers & # 39; crooked and scary & # 39; and stop roasting them while explaining their genetic condition to their online devotees.

Hailey Baldwin He has responded to the trolls who criticized his "crooked and frightening" little fingers, explaining that he suffers from a genetic condition called ectrodactyly.

The model went to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at night to address negative comments about the appearance of her hands, after the debut of her husband, the pop star. Justin Bieber& # 39; s "Seasons"docuseries.

"Well, let's get into the pinkie conversation … because I have made fun of me for this forever, so I could well tell everyone else why they are so crooked and scary," he wrote.

Then, the 22-year-old shared a screenshot of a Wikipedia page about congenital disorder, explaining: "It makes my little finger look that way. It's genetic, I've had it all my life."

"So people can stop asking me & # 39; WTF (What The F ** k) is wrong with their little fingers & # 39; here is what is wrong & # 39;" he added, asking fans to say: "Please stop roasting me on my little fingers."

New episodes of "Seasons", which details the return of singer "Yummy" with the new album "Changes" and the battle against Lyme disease after years out of the spotlight, debut on Mondays and Wednesdays on YouTube.