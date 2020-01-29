Hailey Baldwin applauds the trolls mocking his "crooked,quot; pink fingers

%MINIFYHTML30ed510fcb1ac49393c771fcf57add2711% %MINIFYHTML30ed510fcb1ac49393c771fcf57add2712%

Some of Hailey Baldwin's followers made fun of her crooked little fingers and she turned to social media to ask them to stop and reveal the reason they look like this. That said, in a couple of Instagram stories, he shared a close-up of his hands and revealed that he has a genetic condition known as electrodactyly.

The supermodel managed to close those who hate with those two stories!

The first image showed her left hand, which also bore the huge engagement diamond of her husband, Justin Bieber, as well as her wedding ring.

Alongside this, she wrote: "Ok, let's get into the pinkie conversation, because I've made fun of me for this forever, so I could tell everyone why they are so crooked and scary."

She went on to reveal the cause, without hesitation, in the story that followed.

It was a screenshot of a Wikipedia page with the Ectrodactyly condition and its definition highlighted.

In addition, Hailey captioned it with: ‘I have this thing called Electrodactyly. It makes my little fingers look like they do. Is genetic. I've had it all my life. So people can stop asking me "wtf is wrong with your little fingers,quot; this is what is wrong! LOL ".

Finally, he shared his request with those who continue to mock the appearance of his pinkies: "Then, in conclusion, please, stop roasting me on my little fingers,quot;

It is quite immature for people to grab someone for the way their pinkies look, but this is the Internet, so everything is possible, especially when you are famous!

Instead of focusing on that, perhaps those who hate should have joined fans who had their eyes totally on something completely different: Hailey's bold look at the premiere of her husband's original YouTube documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons .

The model was wearing a black sequin dress with a cut on the abdomen, showing her toned abs.



