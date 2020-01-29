Haan Main Galat by Love Aaj Kal is the new party number of the season

Love Aaj Kal has been surrounded by exaggerations since it was announced. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma, the movie is supposedly a new version of the 2009 release of Imtiaz Ali with the same title. The film has a plot similar to the original and will portray two love stories set in two different times. The music of the film has only increased the buzz around him with the romantic number of Arjijit Singh, Shayad, who tops the lists of everything. Today, the creators released another song from the movie titled Haan Main Galat. We are sure that this party number will receive the same love from fans as the first song in the movie.

To get inspired by the Twist song that appeared in the original, Haan Main Galat, it's about celebrating mistakes and how they are an essential part of our lives. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh and written by Irshad Kamil, the music is composed by Pritam. The track is a classic party number and has a cheerful atmosphere. Pritam and Imtiaz Ali have had several successful collaborations in films such as Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Jab Harry Met Sejal in the past. Now, it seems they have another highly successful album in their hands.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role, although we didn't see much of him in the trailer. The movie will hit theaters on Valentine's Day, February 14.