Glimpses of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan celebrating become viral on social media

Star children have always been popular on social media even before they reach the big screen. The reason behind this is quite clear. Fans want to know everything related to their favorite stars. The children of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and even AbRam Khan are also part of the list. Although Aryan is someone who likes to stay away from the spotlight, it is still a hot topic on social media.

Recently, a video of the young man went viral in which the young man is seen having fun. His friends seem to have captured the handsome Aryan in the party atmosphere. Check it out.

An image of the charming Suhana Khan of a recent social media party was also shared, which was covered by Internet users. Check out below.

Aryan currently studies in California and plans to become a filmmaker in the future. Rumors also suggest that he could help his father, Shah Rukh Khan's close friend, Karan Johar, for a future project. Suhana, on the other hand, seems to possess a talent for acting.