Get all the scoop on the new saved by the bell right here

Bradley Lamb
Well, now we know who will be saved by the bell in the Saved by the Bell sequel series.

Anchored by original stars Mario Lopez Y Elizabeth Berkley, the new Saved by the Bell It tells the story of a crop of students from a variety of socioeconomic factors. Since the announcement in September 2019, details about the new version that will arrive in Peacock have begun to appear slowly, more recently with the revelation of the newest Bayside High class. Get information on who is who and what is in the store when the series of 30 rocks Y Great news veteran Tracey Wigfield comes to the new transmission platform of NBCUniversal.

When Saved by the Bell comes back to life, Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into trouble — not much has changed — by closing too many low-income high schools. To solve your problem, send affected students to the highest performing schools, including Bayside High.

Because this is a sitcom, these new students give a dose of reality to the most disadvantaged Bayside students. John Michael Higgins He is the new director.

Get all the additional ones Saved by the Bell shovel down.

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Governor Zack Morris

Mark-Paul Gosselaar initially he did not participate in the series even though Zack Morris took the plot into account. However the mixed Since then, the star has had news of the factual powers and has signed, according to the Hollywood Reporter, will appear in three episodes and will have a producer credit.

Everything we know about Saved by the Bell - Tiffani Thiessen

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Kelly Kapowski?

In an interview with the Post-Gazette, Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirmed that he would return as Zack Morris and suggested that his love interest on the screen was not far away. "Everyone can sleep well at night," Gosselaar said. "I think he has committed to Tiffani (Thiessen). It seems he will have us somehow."

Everything we know about Saved by the Bell - Mario López, Elizabeth Berkley

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images for Extra

Slater and Jessie

Mario Lopez Y Elizabeth Berkley They are back as AC Slater and Jessie Spano. They are now Bayside High employees.

Everything we know about Saved by the Bell - Mitchell Hoog

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Mac Morris

Mitchell hoogwhose credits include Harriet Y Richard Jewell, will play the son of Zack Morris, Mac. He is described as handsome, charming and privileged.

Saved by the Bell

Peacock

Jamie Spano

Belmont Cameili is Jamie Spano, son of Jessie Spano. Jamie is the captain of the Bayside football team and is described as a "sensitive man-child." His other credits include Empire Y My wicked stepfather.

Everything we know about Saved by the Bell - Josie Totah

Presley Ann / FilmMagic

Lexi

Josie Totah It's Lexi, the most popular girl and cheerleader at Bayside. She is as loved as she feared. His other credits include The other two, Champions Y Not good nick.

Everything we know about Saved by the bell - Haskiri Velasquez

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Daisy flower

Haskiri Velazquez She will play Daisy, an ambitious sophomore who is excited to attend Bayside High after her local school closes. Other Velázquez credits include Blue blood, Birch Y 40 year version.

Saved by the Bell

Peacock

Aisha

Alycia Pascual-Pena She plays Aisha, Daisy's ultra-competitive best friend who grew up playing in children's sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside. His other credits include MOXIE on Netflix

There is no release date for Saved by the Bell It was announced.

