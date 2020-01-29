Get all the scoop on the new saved by the bell right here

Well, now we know who will be saved by the bell in the Saved by the Bell sequel series.

Anchored by original stars Mario Lopez Y Elizabeth Berkley, the new Saved by the Bell It tells the story of a crop of students from a variety of socioeconomic factors. Since the announcement in September 2019, details about the new version that will arrive in Peacock have begun to appear slowly, more recently with the revelation of the newest Bayside High class. Get information on who is who and what is in the store when the series of 30 rocks Y Great news veteran Tracey Wigfield comes to the new transmission platform of NBCUniversal.

When Saved by the Bell comes back to life, Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into trouble — not much has changed — by closing too many low-income high schools. To solve your problem, send affected students to the highest performing schools, including Bayside High.