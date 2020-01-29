George Kittle vs. Travis Kelce: Who is the best tight end in the Super Bowl? The | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLac404ee986a78d2ed58a72783f63b2af11% %MINIFYHTMLac404ee986a78d2ed58a72783f63b2af12%

The closed wing of the Saints, Jared Cook: "They open in low criticism when there is tight coverage. They block well, stretch the field. They cover everything you want in a closed wing."





George Kittle and Travis Kelce, possibly the two best closed wings in the NFL, will face each other in the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LIV will possibly see the two best closed ends in the NFL competition: George Kittle of San Francisco and Travis Kelce of Kansas City. Sky Sports & # 39; He spoke with New Orleans Saints TE Jared Cook to execute the rule on the two stars …

Kittle is the new boy on the block, who comes out of nowhere, like a fifth-round pick in 2017, to explode on the scene.

In 2018, he fell just four yards before breaking the record of an NFL game for yards by a tight end in a single game with a performance of seven catches and 210 yards against Denver in Week 13.

Then, in the last week of the regular season, he broke the record for receiving a season for a tight end with 1,377. That record was set less than an hour after Kelce had broken the record himself with 1,336!

Kittle has had a fantastic start in his career with Kyle Shanahan.

Meanwhile, Kelce has been Mr Consistent since he broke out in his second season in 2014. In 2019, he became the first TE with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and also the fastest player in the post to register 500 catches in his career.

Cook, an eleven-year veteran, who has forged an impressive career in the NFL, reached his first two Pro Bowls in his two most recent seasons, and with 6 feet and 5 pounds, 250 pounds and also as a player with great speed. He offered his thoughts on the two players heading to Miami.

"I study most of the wings closed in the league," Cook said. Sky sports after the Pro Bowl in Orlando. "And (these two) have big bodies. They run really well."

Jared Cook scored nine touchdowns for the Saints this season and was voted for the Pro Bowl

"They open in low criticism when there is tight coverage. They block well, stretch the field. They cover everything you want in a tight wing."

But Cook knows that raw talent alone is not enough to produce the numbers Kittle and Kelce make; They need support.

He said: "Both offenses create plays for your two players.

Kittle and Kelce took the stage together on the opening night of Super Bowl LIV in Miami

"Both Kelce and Kittle are basically the main feature of those offenses where they can be placed in any position and will continue to be successful."

Indeed, in the regular season both players led their teams in goals (Kittle 107, Kelce 136), receptions (85, 97) and receiving yards (1,053, 1,229). Both scored five touchdowns and were the focal points of the air strike.

"How does a defender stop a player like them?", We ask Cook. Your answer? "They can not!"

Kelce is a position record

Finally, we asked Cook what tight end he would choose if he had to choose one.

"I will have to choose Kelce," he said.

"I feel that, in his offense, the way Andy Reid gives him the ball, it's like … You don't see Kittle catching a lot of shovel passes or quick screens behind the line and taking them and raising them, or fast, small dumps and turning them up.

"I feel that Kelce is good in the line of scrimmage Y extensible."

