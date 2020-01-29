Gaten Matarazzo underwent surgery No. 4 for cleidocranial dysplasia

Gaten Matarazzo He is undergoing surgery.

On Wednesday Strange things Star went to Instagram to share a health update with his followers before his last surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a congenital defect that affects the growth of bones and teeth that often leaves patients without them. Although the 17-year-old did not reveal the nature of the procedure, he did share that he would mark his fourth surgery and called it "a big one."

When sharing a selfie from his hospital bed and lifting the camera with a nervous thumb, Gaten wrote: "Surgery number 4! It's a great question! For more information on cleidocranial dysplasia and how you can help people with condition, you can go to ccdsmiles .org ".

His followers quickly left the young star tons of "get well soon,quot; messages in the comments section of his post. Among them was Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote: "Good luck love! sending my love door,quot;. Carla Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler in the Netflix drama, also commented: "Sending good supernovae. I love you." Companion Strange things co-star Matty Cardarpole He also spoke: "You are a super brave and strong man. Good vibes for you."