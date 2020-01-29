Gaten Matarazzo receiving surgery & # 39; large & # 39; for cleidocranial dysplasia

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The young actor who plays Dustin Henderson in & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; Netflix shares a photo of the hospital before heading to his fourth surgery to treat his rare bone and tooth disorder.

Gaten Matarazzo Once again he will go under the knife to treat his rare bone disorder. On Wednesday morning, January 29, the actor playing Dustin Henderson on Netflix "Strange things"He turned to Instagram to share with his followers that he would undergo a fourth surgery for his cleidocranial dysplasia.

When uploading a selfie photo of him showing a thumb towards the camera while he was in a hospital bed, the 17-year-old actor wrote in his caption: "Surgery number 4! This one is great!" He also encouraged others to "learn more about cleidocranial dysplasia and how they can help people with the condition" by directing them to ccdsmiles.org.

Since then, Matarazzo's post has been flooded with words of encouragement from his co-stars. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the hit series, wrote: "Good luck, love! sending my love door." Buono face, who plays Karen Wheeler, intervened: "Sending good supernovae. I love you." Matthew Cardarople, who appeared as Keith in three episodes, added: "You are a super brave and strong man. Good vibes for you."

The "Joke Encounters"The host has maintained a positive attitude towards the treatment of his disorder. In 2017, he shared a smiling photo of himself with a note that said:" Hello, guys! A small preoperative photo before my oral surgery today. One step closer to having my own real teeth eventually. "Almost two years later, in March 2019, he updated fans that he was prepared for a third surgery.

Matarazzo has been open about his condition. Going through "The Jonathan Ross Show "in 2016, he shared," affects facial growth, skull growth; It affects your teeth, that's why I don't have any. I feel that putting it on the program is really raising awareness about it. I just want to raise awareness about it and let people know that it is not something they should be afraid to show. "

As the disorder affected his career, the young actor discussed it during an appearance on "The doctors"in 2018". It is one of the reasons why I have not had papers, due to my lisp, the situation of the teeth and my height, "he explained." That affected almost everything. I would go to auditions three times a week all the time and get a constant & # 39; no & # 39 ;. "