Former NBA star Mutombo remembers Kobe Bryant | News

Doha, Qatar- NBA Hall of Fame member Dikembe Mutombo was in Milan, Italy, when he heard the news.

"My phone rang. It was the league office (NBA). They said something had happened with Kobe … there was a helicopter crash, but we don't know if there are any survivors. (Later) NBA security told me ". "

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the eight-time NBA All-Star said he was heartbroken when it was confirmed that former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others People in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

"It's still very difficult for me to accept (his death) … It's a very sad month, a sad week for the NBA to lose one of the best basketball players that has ever played our game; lose a father, lose a man was a great husband, a great coach, a great teammate, mentor for young people. "

"I'm crying more for her daughter, Gigi. She didn't have to die. And also all those (other) loved ones who perished."

Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and moved to the United States in 1987 to study at Georgetown University, where he took the sport at the behest of the university's basketball coach. He was selected in the 1991 NBA draft, playing in the league until 2009 and now represents the NBA as a world ambassador.

Mutombo says Bryant's legacy goes far beyond basketball (Sorin Furcoi / Al Jazeera)

Mutombo remembered Bryant as a fierce hardwood competitor, having faced him several times, even in the NBA finals.

"There were many times that I went to the battlefield against him … It was the & # 39; Mamba & # 39; someone who played the game with determination, (without) fear, and wanted to dominate all the opponents who were facing he. he. He didn't fear anyone. "

Bryant and his Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers of Mutombo four games to one to capture the NBA championship in 2001. It was Bryant's second NBA title. Then he would win three more championships, all with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mutombo, who is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players of all time, also recalled how friendly Bryant was off the court, despite his competitive nature.

"I broke my NBA record in blocking shots (while playing) against the Lakers. After the game, he came and gave me a hug and congratulated me on passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar."

Mutombo says that Bryant's legacy goes far beyond basketball.

"He was one of the best that has played this game. But it is more about the mark he left, the impact. His impact on the game and the world; he will be judged for that."

In the interview with Al Jazeera, Mutombo addressed directly to Bryant's family.

"I just want to send my condolences and condolences to the Bryant family, especially Vanessa, his lovely wife and three beautiful girls. I feel your pain. Our prayer is for you, for what you are going through. Kobe's family, for your Father, mother and sisters, I know you lost someone very special, you lost your son, we are praying for you, may God be with you, boys, keep them strong for these great losses they have just suffered.