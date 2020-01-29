Former NBA player Stephen Jackson qualifies Terry Crews as a & # 39; full clown & # 39; by & # 39; wife & # 39; Commentary

%MINIFYHTML0240897619f7c39777caa22280f8209911% %MINIFYHTML0240897619f7c39777caa22280f8209912%

The star of & # 39; Brooklyn Nine-Nine & # 39; He faces a strong violent reaction after he makes public his vow to please only his wife Rebecca, and adds: & # 39; Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or coworkers & # 39 ;.

Stephen Jackson still crying the death of Kobe Bryant, but Terry CrewsRecent comments had apparently bothered him so much that he decided to take some time to call him. Taking Instagram stories, the former NBA player called the "Brooklyn nine and nine"star in a" clown "for his comments on his wife.

Speaking to the camera, Stephen admitted that he was trying to cry to Kobe, but was distracted by Terry's comment that spread throughout the Internet. This led him to consider: "Listen brother, keep your comments for you, brother. If you are not with us, you are against us. Point blank." He added: "You are a clown."

Without stopping there, Stephen then referred to Terry's story as a survivor of sexual assault, "Your great steroid a ** complained that a guy was rubbing your lap and you don't do anything about it. You just complained, you know what What am I saying?

He continued: "You should keep your mouth shut, but you are a clown … & # 39; The only woman I have to meet is my wife & # 39 ;, and what? You are a clown. No one asked for your opinion. for that guy who rubbed his hand on your lap since your big ** did nothing to [stop]. "

Earlier this week, Terry provoked a violent reaction after writing on Twitter: "There is only one woman I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will leave her husbands / boyfriends / partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS. "

Terry did not mention Gabrielle UnionThe name in your tweet. However, considering that the tweet came after he was widely accused of throwing the actress under the bus "America has talent"shooting, people assumed it was his response to criticism and proceeded to criticize him even more."

Terry has not yet responded.