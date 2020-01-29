Former Azriel Clary of R. Kelly details an abusive relationship and says it forces boyfriends to record child pornography

%MINIFYHTML4170869d492c510342c50ed02b2aed7d11% %MINIFYHTML4170869d492c510342c50ed02b2aed7d12%

In a long interview with The Sun, the 21-year-old girl alleges that she was once beaten wildly by the singer in disgrace with a shoe of size 12 for talking with her high school friends.

Azriel Clary finally talks about her relationship with R. Kelly. Before her separation, the 21-year-old girl spoke only good things about the dishonored singer, but in a recent interview with The Sun, she retracted all her previous statements and claimed that Kelly was not as kind as she said in her previous statement

Speaking to Emma Perry, Azriel accused Kelly of brainwashing, beating her and sexually abusing her for years after she began living with him and her other five girlfriends. According to her, he would hit his girlfriends if they did not comply with their rules or if they forced the other girls to do the facts for him. Recalling the moment when one of the girls "did not want to help clean" for a meeting in Atlanta, she said: "Two of the other girlfriends begin verbally abusing the other girlfriend and then begin physically abusing her."

Azriel herself was beaten wildly with a size 12 shoe for hours after Kelly caught her talking to her high school classmates. "He made me send them a long lie, basically saying why I no longer wanted to be friends with them," he explained. "And then he hit me, verbally abused me and then hit me physically. Then he hit me with a shoe of size 12, Nike Air Force One. And he hit me everywhere, I felt like hours and I was covered in welts from the neck down ".

However, after he hit her so wildly like this, Kelly "came in and apologized, sobbed and cried, and did everything possible to try to make me feel so sincere." Among other things that forced her girlfriends to do was to have group sex, and if they didn't want to participate, "I would tell you to leave or wait in the bathroom with the water until it was over."

She continued: "And most of the time after he told you to turn up the TVs, he would go to the bathroom and hit the woman who didn't do what he wanted. No one ever spoke because you were vocal or not, he would still hit you And besides, I would stop having sex with you. "

On top of that, Kelly allegedly took control of all the things her girlfriends do, including her clothes and food. "You couldn't do anything without him knowing," he said. "You have to ask him if you can go to the bathroom, you would have to hit every time you enter or leave a room. He controlled you to what you were wearing. Anything that was tight, hugging, revealing, was not allowed. You had to wear clothes very loose. "

Not only does he have five girlfriends living with him, but Kelly also apparently has "hundreds of girlfriends" in all the cities he blackmailed to remain silent. "Usually, there are three main cities in each state. Therefore, three times 50, that lets you know how many women are probably out there and that probably won't even hit it." "For the most part, blackmails everyone, makes everyone do very degrading things, whether in a movie or writing them, makes them sign."

Azriel added: "He has a letter from people who say they have been molested or touched by their parents or siblings or a family member. He even has people in movies abusing his nieces or younger siblings. And that's why I know many women out there they are too ashamed, humiliated and ashamed to leave because this man had so much power to control them, make them annoy his younger niece or annoy his younger brother. "

R. Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has denied the accusation. "The information provided is directly contrary to the facts presented by Mrs. Clary in the past," he said in a statement. "In summary, Ms. Clary had a long-term consensual relationship with Mr. Kelly. He continued after she was arrested, when she was free to do what she wanted. It is clear that she now seeks to benefit from her relationship. The accusations they are not true. "