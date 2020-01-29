Foreigners transferred by plane from the Chinese city to the outbreak of the heart of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML70f0538c1061aed433905b487fb23ae911% %MINIFYHTML70f0538c1061aed433905b487fb23ae912%

But he also said there was no indication that anyone wanted to leave immediately.

Some Americans remain stranded in Wuhan, unable to secure a seat on the plane. Family members were outraged to learn that the Boeing 747 had taken off with empty seats. Some passengers lacked proper documentation and others did not show up, said Dr. Braden. In the end, about 200 passengers were evacuated, not the expected 240, he said.

"I don't even know what to say to those numbers," said Jiacheng Yu of Dallas, whose mother, Ying Cheng, a 61-year-old American citizen, was visiting her own mother in Wuhan for the Lunar New Year and could not get a seat.

When asked if other flights were planned, a State Department official said his embassy in Beijing "continues to work with Chinese authorities on other options for US citizens in Wuhan to leave Wuhan and / or China."

At least one American decided not to try to board Wednesday's flight. Winifred Conrad, a 27-year-old English teacher, had a persistent cough and feared it would be handed over to Chinese officials, said her mother, Anastasia Coles of Lubbock, Texas.

But there was another reason: Mrs. Conrad's cat, Lulu.

In a text message to her mother, she said: "Don't be scared. They offered me a seat and I handed it to a 10-year-old girl." He added: "They told me I can't bring an animal."

The number of confirmed cases in China increased by almost 25 percent from Tuesday to Wednesday, when 6,065 cases were reported, according to the National Health Commission of the country.