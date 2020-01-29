Five worst part-time Super Bowl shows in NFL history

%MINIFYHTML57a3da5150e452f7403e206137788c7911% %MINIFYHTML57a3da5150e452f7403e206137788c7912%

There have been some excellent part-time Super Bowl performances, but there have also been some horrible part-time Super Bowl performances.

Here are the five worst part-time Super Bowl performances in the history of the big game.

The worst part-time shows of the Super Bowl

5. Maroon 5 (2019)

The performance of Maroon 5 was disappointing. Critics rated the show incredibly boring and is one of the most nasty videos in YouTube history.

4. Disney & # 39; s Small World (1991)

The opening song in this part-time performance features young girls in cheerleading costumes singing:

"You must be a soccer hero, to get along with beautiful girls. You must be a touchdown player, you bet, if you want, a lovely girl to caress."

What message

3. Disney Jones of Indiana (1995)

The 1995 Super Bowl halftime show, produced by Disney, was intended to help create a rumor around the new Indiana Jones Adventure trip at Disneyland. With the random addition of Patti LaBelle and Tony Bennett, it ended up being one of the strangest, most confusing and hilarious part-time performances of all time.

2. Winter Magic (1992)

We can thank this part-time show for pressuring the NFL to become more a part-time concert than a Broadway production. Michael Jackson performed his halftime show the following year.

1. Elvis Impersonator (1989)

Elvis Presto, the Elvis impersonator who didn't act none Elvis songs, but he did a magic trick.