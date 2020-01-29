Five questions senators could ask at Trump's political trial | USA news

Washington DC – The political trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, enters a new phase on Wednesday when senators have their first opportunity to ask questions of the House managers and the president's defense team.

Upon entering its ninth day, the trial trial will accelerate Wednesday to crucial votes in the US Senate of 100 seats on whether to call witnesses or acquit and remove Trump.

Senators will have eight hours on Wednesday and eight hours on Thursday to ask written questions to both parties. The votes are likely to arrive on Friday.

"The main thing is to keep the questions focused on the main problems of the trial, and that is a series of questions under & # 39; abuse of power & # 39 ;, for example," Democratic Senator Bob Casey told Al Jazeera.

So far, senators have been forced to sit in their seats without speaking, as the House Democrats and Trump's defense presented opposing views on two articles of political trial, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction. congressional. They will still be asked to sit in silence, but now they will have the opportunity to actively participate in the trial.

Republicans and Democrats said they were consulting with each other on Tuesday night about the strategy for question and answer sessions.

With much at stake, Republicans are likely to direct their questions to the president's defense team to maximize their chances of being heard, a Republican assistant told Al Jazeera.

Former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor Gene Rossi, who has been following the political trial, suggested that the following five questions are likely:

To the House managers: What evidence have you presented that meets the legal terms for bribery and / or extortion or any other federal offense? Is the Government Accountability Office's finding a violation of the Civil Civil Seizure Act relevant evidence to satisfy the legal requirements for bribery and extortion? Republicans have argued that President Trump was denied due process, access to procedures and the ability to defend himself in the process of political trial. Inform jurors specifically how the Chamber could not provide due process to the president of the United States? Alternatively, for the Democrats, how was the president given a fair process in the House? When did Congress pass the $ 391 million in security assistance to Ukraine and when should the money have been released in a perfect world? And for that delay, how many victims did Ukraine suffer, if any, due to the delay? For the administrators of the Chamber: Why didn't they call John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney as witnesses? Why did you go to court and ask for subpoenas and then you didn't keep them? Why didn't you make an extra effort before bringing this to the Senate? Why didn't you use up your Congress remedies before using the nuclear bomb of political judgment? For both sides: most constitutional scholars in the United States reject Alan Dershowitz's legal argument that if you don't have a crime, you have no political judgment. Is Dershowitz right or wrong and why?

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said she was considering several questions at this time.

"I want to focus on problems that were not well developed by both parties and we will work together as a group to make sure we cover all the problems," Gillibrand told reporters.

Each senator is expected to have the opportunity to offer at least one question. Senators will stand up and be recognized by Supreme Court President John Roberts. They will send their questions to the desk to read them out loud and go to one side or the other.

According to CNN, senators first sent their questions via email to party leaders so they could organize themselves and classify duplicates.

"We don't want the same question 10 times," said Schumer, quoted by the US media. "I am sure that a good number of questions will give the House managers time to refute all the holes in the arguments of the president's lawyers, which they did not have during the trial."

The questions will be written on a form asking for the name of the senator, for whom is the question, the question and the signatures of the senator. Senator groups can also send questions. During the political trial of former President Bill Clinton, a bipartisan question was asked.

Republicans and Democrats will alternate and both parties will determine, at least initially, which senators of order are recognized.

According to the previous precedent, Supreme Court President Roberts on Tuesday urged senators to keep the questions succinct and instructed the House of Representatives and Trump's defense to limit the answers to five minutes, a warning that caused the senators to laugh.

With additional reports by Tom Szypulski.